At New Vision for Independence, our team is working remotely to empower the children, adults, and seniors with low vision or blindness in our community with the services they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For our youth, we’ve ensured the kids have transitioned well to online schooling. We’re having weekly video conferences to continue working on life skills, and encourage socializing. We transformed our annual Sensational Egg Hunt from a large-scale event to an at-home activity with sensory activity kits and Easter baskets delivered to each family.
For our job seekers, job readiness and technology services continue every week.
For our seniors, we’re hosting both a weekly call-in support group and a bingo hour to combat isolation. We offer classes via phone in independent living skills, resources, technology, making a cloth mask, and more.
If you need help adapting to your vision loss, we’re still here for you. Call us at 352-435-5040, or visit newvisionfl.org.