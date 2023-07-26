It’s been a rule of thumb for years that a person’s housing expenses shouldn’t exceed 30% of their income.
For many Lake County renters, that’s an unattainable goal, according to statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau. The median housing cost ratio for renters here is 32.3%. That’s a little less than what renters in Orange County are facing, with 33.2% of their income going to pay rent. However, renters in Sumter County are facing even higher expenses, with that median housing cost ratio at 38.8%.
Compare that to the Census Bureau’s data for homeowners, which show housing expenses aren’t eating up as high a percentage of income as that of renters: The housing cost ratio for owners with a mortgage is 22.2% in Lake County, 22.1% in Orange County and 23.3% in Sumter County.
“Over 19 million U.S. renter households spent more than 30% of their income on housing costs in 2021, according to data from the 2017-2021 American Community Survey (ACS) 5-year estimates,” the Census Bureau says. “Households are considered cost burdened when they spend more than 30% of their income on rent, mortgage and other housing needs.”
In contrast, the median housing cost ratio for homeowners rarely topped 30%, according to the data.
The survey collects housing cost information for renters (monthly rent and utility bills) and homeowners (mortgage principal and interest, real estate taxes, homeowner’s insurance, utilities, mobile home costs, second mortgage payments and condominium fees, if applicable). Note that it does not include cost for repairs such as a new roof or maintenance expenses typical in homeownership.
According to the National Association of Realtors, the median home value in Lake County is $359,626, as of the first quarter of 2023. May 2023 home prices in Florida are comparable with May 2022 sales of existing single-family homes, according to trade association Florida Realtors, which said this trend has been continuing so far this year.
And, the Census Bureau shows new single-family home purchases across the nation are on the rise, with 763,000 sold in May.
One local property still on the market is in Eustis. The 45-acre property at 33645 Grand Champion Lane was initially listed at $3.5 million, making it the highest-priced residential listing, both active and sold, in Eustis, according to Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Seminole County office, which is offering the property.
As of July 18, the price had been dropped $100,000.