Mount Dora Center for the Arts is excited to host the 45th Annual Mount Dora Arts Festival, February 1 & 2 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in historic, downtown Mount Dora. The Mount Dora Arts Festival is the main fundraising event for Mount Dora Center for the Arts and the funds raised during this event are crucial to MDCA’s year-round programming and educational efforts, including community outreach programs and a children’s Summer Arts Camp. Admission to the Mount Dora Arts Festival is free and open to the public, but a $1 donation is appreciated.
Now in its 45th year, the Mount Dora Arts Festival continually ranks among the top 20 arts festivals in the nation. The festival features 298 of the nation's leading artists who fill the quaint, historic streets of downtown Mount Dora with a colorful array of fine art. The juried artists in the festival include painters, jewelers, sculptors, potters, and photographers who are competing for cash prizes totaling $20,000.
The Arts Festival will also feature a variety of musicians at the Donnelly Park Stage from
10:00 AM to 5:00 PM each day. There will also be a Kids Zone located in Donnelly Park and will include face painting, kids activities, and The Butterfly Encounter. The Butterfly Encounter is an interactive, walk-through exhibit where guests get to interact and feed nectar to hundreds of butterflies.
For easier parking, shuttle pick-up and drop-offs will be located at: Mount Dora High School and Mount Dora Christian Academy.
This year’s poster artist is Kate Carney. Carney is from Sanford, Florida and has been an artist at the Arts Festival for many years. Carney describes her work as this: “Like many painters, I am inspired by the natural world — by the interpretation of its allure and moods with color, light and form. My objective is not to record the minute details of each flower, creature, landscape and face because there are loads of photographers that can do that much better than I. I strive to express the emotion evoked by my subject — my impression of it’s singular nature.”
For more information, please visit www.MountDoraArtsFestival.org or call 352-383-0880.