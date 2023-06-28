Luke Nunez of Clermont is the recipient of the 2023 Ray Aviation Scholarship from the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534, located at the Leesburg International Airport in Leesburg.
The scholarship is awarded to a young person who is an active member of EAA Chapter 534’s youth group, Squadron 534, and has displayed a keen interest in earning a private pilot certificate.
Through an annual grant given to EAA National in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, by the Ray Foundation, local EAA chapters are enabled to grant scholarships to a deserving young person annually. These scholarships amount to $11,000 to pay for the cost of flight instruction at a flight school of their choice.
Nunez, has been a member of the chapter’s Squadron 534 for two years, has taken part in Squadron 534 activities and competed for this recognition by the chapter.
This is the fifth Ray Aviation Scholarship EAA Chapter 534 has had the honor of awarding over the years.
Nunez has had a busy year so far. Besides taking an active part in Chapter 534 activities, he has graduated from high school, gotten himself a line job at Sunair Aviation, the fixed base operator at the Leesburg Airport, and is now taking flying lessons using his scholarship.
An FBO primarily provides services to general aviation such as fuel, aircraft repair and flight schools, to name a few.
So far, Nunez says he has logged 10 hours of dual flight instruction and feels he is closing in on his first solo flight. He plans to become a certified flight instructor and ultimately hopes to become an airline pilot.
EAA Chapter 534 maintains an active aviation youth program. The members meet on Saturdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. and are treated to a free lunch at the hangar. They learn the basics of aerodynamics, how to properly use tools, repair and build aircraft under the watchful eye of their adult chapter mentors.
The chapter also gives free Young Eagle flights for kids ages 8 to 17 on a monthly basis so they get to experience the joys of flying.
The hope is that this kind of exposure to aviation will one day inspire these young people to become private pilots or kindle an interest in some other area of aerospace.
The National Experimental Aircraft Association in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, charters local EAA chapters around the globe, usually at local airports. Learn more at www.eaa.org.
The local EAA chapter’s site is www.eaachapter534.org.
For more information on free Young Eagle flights, go to www.youngeagles.org.
The Experimental Aircraft Association and their local chapters hope to be able to continue to find and inspire young people to become interested in aviation.