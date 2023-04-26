United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties has appointed Jessica Davis as CEO, effective April 17. Davis brings 25 years of experience in nonprofit industries and joins UWLS from the Children’s Home Society of Florida. She has served on boards, committees and work groups to improve outcomes for children and families in Florida, including her current role on the First Tee of Central Florida board of directors. United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties serves needs in the areas of income, education and health in both Lake and Sumter counties.
At the April 18 Mount Dora City Council meeting, Helen Cutshaw was unanimously appointed to Lake County Library Advisory Board, to serve as Mount Dora’s voting representative on the board. Cutshaw has been a member of the Mount Dora Library Advisory Board since 2017 and is current chairman of the board. At the same city council meeting, planner and GIS analyst Patrick Murray was unanimously appointed to the CRA Advisory Committee. The Community Redevelopment Agency has a mission “to eliminate slum and blighted areas within the district boundaries of the agency to eliminate the spread of disease and crime, establish social and economic viability, and improve housing and traffic,” in accordance with Chapter 163 Florida Statutes, established by Ordinance 508 on Dec. 20, 1988.
Wildwood Antique Mall is now Treasure Marts of Eustis, located at 349 Plaza Drive in Eustis. To celebrate, general manager Joshua Radcliffe, staff and vendors will host a May 6 grand opening ribbon-cutting and community vintage and antique market, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., which will include complimentary mimosas, food trucks, hourly raffle drawings and more.
Melissa Medders, of Mount Dora, has completed all requirements for a Master of Science degree in World Heritage Conservation at the University College Dublin and attended her conferring ceremony in Ireland Dec. 5, 2022. Her thesis is titled, “Digitisation of Cultural Heritage for Safeguarding and Inclusivity.” Medders also recently was hired as a planner for the city of Leesburg, working in the Planning & Zoning department. The University College Dublin is ranked in the top 1% of higher education institutions worldwide.
Blue Sky Subs is now open at the Eustis Square Plaza at 248 W. Ardice Ave., Eustis. General manager Skyler Pascarella said, “We are a family owned and operated business with a love for subs.” The menu features hot and cold subs, including a variety of chicken and cheesesteak. Call 352-589-4161.
Bams Beauty Skin Care Boutique will hold a ribbon cutting May 18, 3–4 p.m. at 121 N. Highland Street in Mount Dora. Owner and skincare expert Beth Ann Marrero (also known as BAM) will have free skincare samples, and guests can enter to win a free $300 treatment.
April 13, The Florida Strawberry Festival was selected by the Academy of Country Music as one of five nominees in the Fair/Rodeo of the Year category for the 58th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, set for May 11. The event will be hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. The annual Florida Strawberry Festival in eastern Hillsborough County offers headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and, of course, strawberry shortcake. The next festival will take place Feb. 29–March 10, 2024. Visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com.
