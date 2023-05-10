Rev. Dr. Brenda Loyal will be the next pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora. Previously, she served as chaplain for Westminster Towers in Orlando and part-time pastor at the First Presbyterian Church of Apopka. The congregation approved her appointment April 23. Loyal is a graduate of the University of Indiana and Louisville Seminary, with graduate degrees from Reformed Seminary and Capella University. She will lead summer Sunday Services at 10 a.m., starting in June.
With Beacon College entering into the United States Collegiate Athletic Association this fall, its men’s basketball coach, Sam Vincent, recently signed 6-foot-9, power forward/center Caleb Whitlock, who played for the Central High Lions in Carrollton, Georgia. This is the college’s first-ever sports recruit. Vincent described Whitlock as “the kind of ideal prospect we’re looking for: someone who wants to play the sport, who has been playing at a high school or junior high level, has a bit of a learning challenge, and needs to have that extra care on the academic side, but also wants to pursue it on the sports side.” Founded in 1989, the Leesburg-based Beacon College was the first college in the country accredited to award bachelor’s degrees exclusively to neurodivergent students with learning disabilities, ADHD and other learning differences.
At the Citi Para Swimming World Series USA 2023 in Minneapolis, Jeff Lovett, of Eustis, won the bronze in the men’s 100m butterfly. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee recently announced his medal, along with others Team USA earned at the April event. Across the three-day competition, the U.S. amassed 40 total medals. In December at the U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Championships in North Carolina, Lovett broke the American record in the men’s 100m breaststroke at 1:15.04.
Dylan Van Note, of Tavares, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. Van Note was initiated at United States Military Academy. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
The Town of Lady Lake has named Steven W. Hunt as interim chief of the Lady Lake Police Department, effective May 8. A native of Maine and current resident of Eustis, Hunt has over 35 years of law enforcement experience and 20 years as a police supervisor. Most recently, he served as a detective for the State of Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Investigative & Forensic Services, Bureau of Insurance. Robert Tempesta, who had served as Lady Lake Police chief for four years, informed the town in an April 27 letter that after much consideration, he came to “the difficult conclusion that I would best serve the town in the role of lieutenant,” and the town accepted his request.
Late last month, the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation, with The Nature Conservancy in Florida and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, released 19 young eastern indigo snakes into their natural habitatat The Nature Conservancy’s Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve in northern Florida. The endangered snakes are bred at the Eustis-based Orianne location, and hatchlings live in captivity about two years before they’re old enough – and big enough – to be released into the wild. The effort is an attempt to restore the wildlife to habitat where the species once lived.
Do you have news to share about a career transition, business change, school achievement, awards or other recognition? Send your information and photo to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com