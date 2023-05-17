In recognition of National Nurses Week, May 6-12, Tavares Mayor Walter Price visited AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares to thank nurses for their service to the community. As hospital staff looked on, he also read a proclamation from the Tavares City Council designating the week as Nurses Week within Tavares. Price’s visit was part of an areawide outreach that included Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer visiting AdventHealth Orlando, DeLand Mayor Chris Cloudman visiting AdventHealth DeLand and other government representatives visiting hospitals in their areas.
May 8, LifeStream Behavioral Center’s board announced that Jonathan Cherry, president and chief executive officer, retired May 5, and the same day, the board appointed Rick Hankey to succeed Cherry as interim CEO. Hankey, who joined the organization in 2009 and previously was the center’s executive vice president, has over 25 years of experience in the behavioral health care field. Hankey is responsible for LifeStream’s 65 programs and services and 800 employees.
Eustis Vice Mayor Emily Lee, Commissioner Nan Cobb and Commissioner Gary Ashcraft recently completed the Institute for Elected Municipal Officials II course from the Florida League of Cities’ Institute for Elected Municipal Officials. The program is reserved for municipal officials and includes topics such as advanced financial tools, personnel and labor relations, decision-making models, media relations and more.
May 2, Lake-Sumter State College held an inauguration ceremony for Dr. Heather Bigard, the College’s seventh president and the first female to hold the role. The ceremony took place at the Everett A. Kelly Convocation Center in Leesburg and was attended by community leaders, trustees, faculty, staff, alumni and students. “We are committed to creating a learning environment that is inclusive, innovative and responsive to the needs of our community,” Bigard said. “Our mission is to provide access to affordable, high-quality education that transforms lives and communities.”
More than 450 graduates at Flagler College’s 2023 commencement ceremony included three from the area. In the graduating class are Madison Baker, from Eustis, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree for marketing; Makenzie Ayers, from Grand Island, who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree for graphic design; and Brianna Ruiz, from Mount Dora, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree for international studies. The May 6 celebration of students’ academic and personal accomplishments took place in St. Augustine.
Insight Credit Union is offering its new and existing customers an opportunity to support Lake County Schools with every purchase using its new district-branded debit card. The card, which displays the Lake County Schools logo, is a Visa debit card. With each transaction, Insight will donate 3 cents to the Education Foundation of Lake County for support of the district’s schools. The agreement, which was approved by the Lake County School Board in 2019, involves no financial costs to the district. Call 888-843-8328 or visit https://www.insightcreditunion.com/bank/debit-cards.
The town of Lady Lake has earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 27th consecutive year. The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the certificate to Lady Lake for its annual comprehensive financial report for fiscal year 2020-2021. The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate people to read the report. The report can be found at www.ladylake.org. The award was officially presented during the May 1 Town Commission meeting.
Do you have news to share about a career transition, business change, school achievement, awards or other recognition? Send your information and photo to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.