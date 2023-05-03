Leesburg Music is a premier full-service music store that has been in business for eight years.
From new and used guitars -- to amplifiers, basses, drums, keyboards, PA systems, and microphones -- here you will find every kind of accessory that you can imagine!
The teaching staff at the store offers lessons in guitar, piano, drums, violin, banjo, wind instruments, mandolin, and even ukulele! Just about any instrument you can name, they can teach you how to play it! The store has expanded to 5,000 square feet and added music lesson rooms.
Leesburg Music also offers sound system upgrades for churches, clubhouses, and community centers. With an extensive pro audio department, find a sound system for any venue or occasion.
Need an instrument or equipment repaired? Leesburg Music provides that too! If your guitar needs new strings bring it in and we’ll clean it up, replace the strings on the spot and make your guitar play and look like new.
Leesburg Music is located at 1607 US Hwy 441 just south of the Dixie Avenue light in Leesburg (1/8 mile north of Gator Harley-Davidson). Look for the big red “LEESBURG MUSIC” sign on the front of the building. Stop by or call 352-323-8889 and find out about all the services and instruments offered or visit online at www.leesburgflmusic.com