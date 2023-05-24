The City of Eustis recently entered a partnership agreement with the University of Central Florida to establish a business incubator in the city’s downtown district. The new UCF Business Incubator-Eustis location is scheduled to open in August and will provide support services for entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses.
The business incubator is a public-private partnership collaboration between Lake County, the city of Eustis and Mega Properties. This partnership helps reinforce Lake County’s dedication to supporting entrepreneurs. The county and the city are providing the funding and Mega Properties has customized its building at 343 N. Bay Street to house the Incubator.
“The Incubator will be a community resource that helps create jobs and increase economic growth,” said Al Latimer, the city’s economic development director.
With eight other incubator partnerships in Central Florida, the UCF Business Incubator-Eustis is the first UCF managed incubator in Lake County. It will provide services such as networking, business consulting, finance and accounting, education, technology, legal services, marketing and office operations. The space will also allow clients to have access to shared facilities, such as conference and resource rooms.
As part of its program curriculum, UCF will facilitate two business boot camps per year to support existing small businesses in Eustis that focus on a wide range of business support modules, including Business Modeling, Organizational Structure, Customer Relations and Operations/Finance.
Rob Panepinto, UCF Business Incubation System director of innovation districts strategy and partnerships, said, “The incubator will nurture young businesses through their early growth stage, initiate more businesses in targeted industry sectors, diversify the local economy and create employment opportunities for residents of the City of Eustis and broader Lake County.”
The new UCF-Eustis Incubator will leverage UCF’s existing collaboration in the area, such as Lake Sumter State College’s Director Connect to UCF program and Lake Technical College’s internship program, Lake County UCF Alumni Club, academic entities such as the UCF Director Connect program, and interns.
For more information about the UCF-Eustis Incubator, contact Latimer at 352-483-5431 or LatimerA@Eustis.org.