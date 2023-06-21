Lake Irish Music Session
On summer break
The music sessions at W.T. Bland Library in Mount Dora will be on hiatus July, August and September. Sessions will resume in October on the first Sunday and second Saturday of each month. For information, text 352-589-7475.
Thru Sept. 9
Art Opening: Kre8: Chiseled by Adversity
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby St., Tavares
The exhibit features bright, bold canvases are a fusion of graffiti and tattoo art, melded with a touch of Dali-esque Surrealism, and an influential dash of Basquiat, Picasso, and Warhol. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/exhibitions/kre8-chiseled-by-adversity-Jun-2023.
June 21
Strong Towns: Lake County Community Action Lab – Town Hall
The Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Cir., Leesburg
Charles Marohn, Strong Towns president, will be in attendance at the second workshop in a series of three for the Community Action Lab sponsored by Lake County, 6 p.m. Visit https://www.strongtowns.org/eventspage/lake-county-fl-strong-towns-event-2-h29n8.
June 21
Florida Landscapes
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares
This class introduces the 9 Florida Friendly Landscaping principles and how you can integrate them into your home landscape, 2–3 p.m. Teens may gain volunteer community service hours when they attend this Teen Gardening Series and commit to helping care for the Tavares Public Library’s flower boxes. Contact Carl Simple, teen coordinator, 352-742-6204 or email csimple@tavares.org.
June 21
Summer Gen Chat: Access Genealogy Website
Online
Speaker Lisa Yeager will walk attendees through the Access Free Genealogy website, 11 a.m. Register for the Pastfinders of South Lake County webinar at https://form.jotform.com/PastfindersSLC/summer-genchat.
June 22
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel, which is the first building west of the sanctuary. The group meets the fourth Thursday of each month and is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
June 22
Creating a Quick Business Plan
Workspace Collective, 217 SE 1st Ave., #200, Ocala
Join entrepreneurs in this hands-on workshop hosted by Mid-Florida SCORE, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Attendees will write unique value statements that concisely describes their product or service and its value. Then using the lean canvas, attendees will write a draft one-page business plan. Presenter Bob Nygren is a SCORE volunteer and CFO for a major food industry chain. Registration ($15) includes light refreshments. Visit https://www.score.org/midflorida/event/esb1-creating-a-quick-business-plan-2.
June 23
Cooking Art & Science for Teens: Apple Sauce
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 North Center St., Eustis
This free hands-on cooking class provides opportunity to cook and sample applesauce created, 11 a.m.–noon. Space is limited to 15 attendees. Registration required. Call 352-357-5686.
June 23
Summer Shows at the Library – Raising Chickens & Rabbits
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Children can meet barnyard animals and learn how to take care of them from the Lake County UF/IFAS extension office, 2 p.m. Call 352-735-7180 or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
June 24
Annual 4th Saturday Drive-In Movie Night
Astatula Community Center, 13251 Park Ave., Astatula
The Town of Astatula presents the free family fun event featuring the 1994 PG movie “Little Rascals,” 8 p.m. Call 352-742-1100. Email eventsastatula@gmail.com.
June 24
Cruise-In Classic Car Show
Downtown Eustis
The fourth Saturday of each month, about 150 classic cars cruise in to the historic downtown, 4–7 p.m. For information on how you can show your car, visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Downtown-Cruise-In-Classic-Car-Show.
June 27
Series Squad: Who Would Win?
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis
Kids read any book from the Who Would Win? non-fiction series by Jerry Pallotta, then come to the meeting ready to discuss, 4–5 p.m. Series Squad is aimed at readers in grades 2–4. Call 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686.
June 27
Board of County Commissioner’s Regular Board Meeting
Board Chambers, County Administration Building, 315 W. Main St., Tavares
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Call 352-343-9888.
June 29
October Mountain Washtub Band
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares
Enjoy an Independence Day themed concert, complete with a military salute, 12:30 p.m. The band hails from the Appalachian Mountains and plays a harmonica, guitar, fiddle, washtub bass and banjo.
June 29
Snooky Park Dedication
120 W. Lady Lake Blvd., Lady Lake
The Town of Lady Lake invites the public to celebrate the 10 a.m. ribbon cutting of Snooky Park, a nature preserve named for U.S. Navy Shipfitter 3rd Class Atticus “Snooky” Blanton, who was lost on the USS Arizona in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. Blanton was born in Fort Myers and grew up in Lady Lake before he enlisted. Visit https://www.ladylake.org/news/lady-lake-to-dedicate-snooky-park-in-honor-of-pearl-harbor-veteran.
June 29
Summer Gen Chat: GedMatch
Online
Speaker Swathi Kumar will offer an overview of GedMatch, how to use the website and best practices of research on the site, 11 a.m. Register for the Pastfinders of South Lake County webinar at https://form.jotform.com/PastfindersSLC/summer-genchat.
June 30
Magic Show with Mr. Keith
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis
This year’s magic show will include audience participation, family-friendly humor, and all new reading-themed magic, 11 a.m.–noon. Call 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686.
June 30 & July 14
Mommy & Me Yoga
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares
Children ages 6–12 and their care providers stretch and rejuvenate with a certified yoga instructor, 10:30 a.m. Space is limited to 12, so visit or call the library to register. Call 352-742-6090.
June 30–July 9
Tavares Community Theater Company Presents “Almost Maine”
GraceWay Church, 10200 Morningside Drive, Leesburg
This play is a series of vignettes featuring two to three actors. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 30, July 1 and July 7, as well as at 2 p.m. July 2, July 8 and July 9. Tickets ($10–$30) may be purchased by calling 352-343-9944 or visiting www.tavarestheater.org.
July 1
Hometown Celebration
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Dr., Eustis
This free, family-friendly event runs noon–9:30 p.m. The evening will conclude with fireworks over Lake Eustis from Four Seasons Display, Inc. at 9:30 p.m. The day’s entertainment lineup will feature water performances by the Central Florida Show Ski Team and live music at the Alice McClelland Memorial Bandshell. The city will offer free admission to the Eustis Aquatic Center pool and splash pad (weather permitting) as part of the event. Call 352-483-5491, email events@eustis.org or visit www.eustis.org.
July 1
Lady Lake Fireworks Celebration
Guava Street Athletic Complex, 237 W. Guava St., Lady Lake
The town’s inaugural fireworks celebration, in partnership with the Lady Lake Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club, will feature Zambelli Fireworks, which has been launching for over 100 years, with an 18-minute show starting at 9:15 p.m. The fireworks will burst over a private property along U.S. Highway 27/441 in the vicinity of Town Hall, with the best views from the festival event site. Between 5–9 p.m., participants can enjoy food trucks, bounce houses and live music with Voodoo. Visit www.ladylake.org or call 352-430-0451.
July 2
Patriotic Concert & Ice Cream Social
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora, 222 W. 6th Ave., Mount Dora
Enjoy patriotic music and a dish of ice cream to cool the summer heat, 4 p.m. Featured soloists are Kasey Titkemeyer and Janelle Woodyard, with Randy Frieling on piano and John Lowe on drums. Free parking for event attendees. Call 352-383-4089. Visit www.fpcmtdora.org.
July 4
4th of July Celebration at the Lakefront
Venetian Gardens, 109 E Dixie Ave., Leesburg
The festivities will kick off at Ski Beach at 3 p.m. with a free kids’ zone, festive foods and fun vendors. An opening ceremony at the Lightning Baseball Game will begin at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks by Zambelli Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. Visit https://leesburgpartnership.com/event/l4th-of-july-celebration.
July 5
Veterans Benefits Eligibility Presentation
Leesburg Public Library, 100 E Main St., Leesburg
The Lake County Veterans Services department will provide information to Lake County residents who qualify as veterans and their dependents, 11 a.m. Email VeteransServices@LakeCountyFL.gov. Visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/veterans-services.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.