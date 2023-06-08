Clermont’s Citrus Tower was officially re-opened May 28 with a day-long celebration hosted by new owner Rabbi Ralph Messer and his family.
The free event included prayers, speeches and entertainment. The Kolbo Dance Team of Colorado performed to songs and energetic music. Attendees included Lake County Commissioners Sean Parks and Douglas Shields.
Messer’s company Simchat Torah Beit Midrash has spent more than $1 million renovating the building formerly owned by Greg Homan, who sold it to the Messers for $3.3 million in September 2022.
Since then, the Citrus Tower has been transformed. The top floor features a renovated observation deck where visitors can see for miles across Lake County’s hills to Orlando and elsewhere.
The Citrus Tower also offers a coffee bar, Guavate Puerto Rican restaurant and banquet hall built to host events with up to 300 guests.
“We want to be a beacon of blessings, hope and light for our community,” said Messer. “We are proud to be the caretakers of the Citrus Tower property. We want it to remain an important landmark and a commercial legacy for years to come.”
The Messers’ long-term plans for the property include adding a Kosher deli restaurant. Their commercial business center at the Tower maintains Happy Troll Games, a Jewish gift shop and Leo’s Brazilian BBQ Restaurant.
They founded the Simchat Torah Beit Midrash more than 36 years ago in Colorado and now have over 33 STBM study areas across America, a publishing center and 30 Torah TV stations in Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and globally.
The Citrus Tower is located at 141 North Hwy 27 in Clermont. Call 352-394-4061 or visit www.citrustower.com.