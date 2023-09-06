The Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller’s North Lake Branch Office, located at 902 Avenida Central, The Villages, will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 14, and Friday, Sept. 15, due to building refurbishment.
Marriage license services and passport processing by appointment are available at the Lake County Courthouse, 550 W. Main St., Tavares, and South Lake Branch Office, 290 Citrus Tower Blvd., Suite 116, Clermont, during the closure.
For those looking to make a next-business-day payment, submit documents for recording or deliver court documents for filing, the Clerk’s Office offers drop-box three locations:
- •Downtown Tavares at the Guardian Ad Litem/Veterans Services Building, 418 W. Alfred St., Tavares.
- •Leesburg near the Lake County Tax Collector’s Office, 1720 N. Citrus Blvd., Leesburg.
- •Clermont behind the Citrus Tower Village Publix Shopping Center, 290 Citrus Tower Blvd., Suite 116, Clermont.
Items may also be mailed to P.O. Box 7800, Tavares, FL 32778.
For more information, visit www.LakeCountyClerk.org or call 352-253-2648.