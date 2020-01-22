Ocean Conservancy released a three-part documentary film series telling the story of the connection between South Florida’s ocean and Everglades environments. The film series, entitled Ocean to the Everglades, is directed by Miami-based filmmaker Isaac Mead-Long.
The full film series can be viewed on Ocean Conservancy's website: https://oceanconservancy.org/
In the three short films, Ocean Conservancy’s J.P. Brooker journeys across South Florida while discussing the region’s unique environmental challenges and opportunities with local advocates and leaders like former Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, former Frost Science Museum Curator of Aquarium Content & Marine Science Rivah Winters, Florida Bay fishing guide and host of Guiding Flow TV Benny Blanco, and others.
“Florida has an iconic natural environment. It is surrounded by oceans. Built upon aquifers. Shot through with rivers and lakes -- and is dependent on clean water running through all those systems,” said J.P. Brooker, Senior Manager and Policy Counsel for Ocean Conservancy’s Florida Conservation program. “Never have Florida’s ocean waterways, coasts, wildlife and wetlands been as fragile and under-threat as they are today. At Ocean Conservancy, I work on behalf of these natural places. At this crucial moment, I am journeying across South Florida’s natural world, exploring the connections, revealing the stories, and searching for hope.”
The series is part of the Ocean to Everglades (O2E) initiative launched in partnership between Ocean Conservancy, the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, and Everglades Foundation. Every Super Bowl has a philanthropic focus and for the first time ever, the environment has been chosen as the focus for the 2020 Super Bowl. Ocean Conservancy is the official Ocean Partner for the 2020 Super Bowl.