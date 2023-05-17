May 20, the Piatigorsky concert returns to W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St. in Mount Dora, with a one-hour performance by violinist Linda Rosenthal and pianist Victor Santiago Asuncion.
The duo will stick around after the concert to chat with audience members, who can enjoy refreshments and ask questions and converse with the talented performers.
Rosenthal performs throughout North America, Europe and Asia in recitals, as a soloist with orchestra and as a chamber musician. Based in Juneau, Alaska, she tours Strings & Stories, a show for young audiences that she created and premiered at the Kennedy Center in 1995. Since its debut, Rosenthal and Los Angeles actor Bill Blush have toured Strings & Stories annually under the auspices of the Piatigorsky Foundation. Rosenthal plays on a violin made in Turin, Italy in 1772 by J. B. Guadagnini.
Filipino-American pianist Asuncio has appeared in concert halls in Brazil, Canada, Ecuador, France, Italy, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, Spain, Turkey and the U.S. as a recitalist and concerto soloist. He played his orchestral debut at the age of 18 with the Manila Chamber Orchestra, and his New York recital debut in Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall in 1999. Asuncion, a Steinway artist, received his Doctor of Musical Arts degree in 2007 from the University of Maryland at College Park.
Sponsored by the Mount Dora Library Association, the concert is through the Piatigorsky Foundation, which strives to bring world-class classical music to the public.
No registration is necessary to attend the free concert, 11 a.m.
Call 352-735-7180 for more information or visit https://www.mylakelibrary.org/libraries/wt_bland_public_library.aspx.