The 22nd annual Mount Dora Taste & Craft Beer Fest will be May 6, 6–10 p.m., in downtown Mount Dora.
Hosted by the Mount Dora Area Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature cuisine from 13 local restaurants and over 21 craft beer samples from Central Florida breweries, along with wine supplied from Maggie’s Attic and assorted spirits from Viva Liquors.
“The annual Taste allows us to showcase some of our culinary members to a new audience. With the addition of craft beer and select spirits, attendees are in for a tasty experience,” said Rachel O’Ryan, Mount Dora Area Chamber of Commerce president.
Live music by Beautiful Bobby Blackmon and the B3 Band – musicians known for their high energy and danceable soul blues music.
Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 on the day of the event. A limited number of V.I.P. tickets are available for $75.
Visit MountDora.com.