After nearly 30 years in private practice in the New York-New Jersey area, Dr. Marla Blauschild is the first board certified doctor to bring the state-of-the-art in headache treatment to the Lake County area. Her newest office is based in Umatilla. Blauschild uses the Atlas Orthogonal Procedure to non-invasively correct the root cause of headaches of most types. This includes, but is not limited to, migraine, cluster and tension headaches, along with headaches stemming from neck or back injuries. Blauschild is one of about 150 board certified Atlas Orthogonists in the world. Call 352-932-0020 to schedule a free headache screening.
Jeananne Niemann, a financial advisor of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Leesburg, has received Certified Financial PlannerTM certification, granted by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards. Becoming a CFP® professional expands a financial advisor’s knowledge base in financial management, tax-sensitive investment strategies, retirement savings, insurance planning, education planning and estate considerations. In addition, Niemann has committed to abiding by the CFP board’s Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct.
Lake-Sumter State College’s fall 2023-2024 academic year began Aug. 22 with more than 5,000 enrolled students, a new campus located in the Cagan Crossings Town Center in Four Corners and a record $582,000 in student scholarships awarded by the LSSC Foundation. The college also is starting several new programs this fall, including Medical Laboratory Technology, a North Lake cohort for the Health Sciences Collegiate Academy, a Criminal Justice Early College Academy at Mount Dora High School and an Engineering Technology Early College Academy for Sumter County students. A certificate program in Water and Wastewater Treatment will begin in September.
VyStar Credit Union’s philanthropic arm, VyStar Foundation, is accepting grant requests for its youth initiative. Funding priority will be given to nonprofit organizations that support youth by creating access to nutritious meals and stable housing; building workforce experience, skills and education that lead to long-term career pathways; or providing learning environments that encourage creativity and positive development. The foundation will consider grant requests up to $20,000 and will fund a total of $200,000. Grant application information sessions will be held virtually Aug. 31 and Sept. 6. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 30. Visit vystarfoundation.org.
Aug. 9, Mount Dora Christian Academy & Children’s Home received $30,000 from the MIKE Endowment (Mental Illness and Kindness Endowment) to fund a new campuswide alert system. To learn more, visit TheMIKEendowment.org.The system, CrisisAlertTM, allows faculty and staff to call for help through use of a badge. First responders are provided accurate location information, which enables them to respond quickly. The system is fully operational throughout the campus, and all employees have received badges and training. Faculty and staff can use the badge for everything from calling for help with medical emergencies or student altercations to initiating campuswide lockdowns.
The Florida Bar is accepting nominations from citizens, legal aid groups, civic organizations and others for its annual pro bono service awards, which honor lawyers, law firms and associations for their exceptional free legal assistance, as well as judges who have served the public as it relates to pro bono legal services. In a Jan. 18, 2024, ceremonial session of the Florida Supreme Court, 24-plus lawyers will be honored by the court and The Florida Bar. Nomination forms are available at https://www.floridabar.org/public/probono/serviceawards and must be submitted by 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Email probonoawards@floridabar.org.
Do you have news to share about a career transition, business change, school achievement, awards or other recognition? Send your information and photo to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.