July 20, the Lake County’s Sheriff’s Office Minneola District received the South Lake Chamber of Commerce Public Service Award for its outstanding community work. “Through their tireless efforts, Minneola has consistently achieved the distinction of being one of the top 10 safest cities in the state and has proudly held the title of the safest city in Lake County on multiple occasions,” said chamber member Haaris Kahn. “It is an honor to accept the Public Service Award on behalf of our team assigned to Minneola District,” Sheriff Peyton Grinnell said.
The Chiera Family Foundation, based in Coconut Creek, Florida, recently presented a check for $200,000 to Camp Boggy Creek for its one-week camp for kids with cancer called N.I.C.K.’s (Nothing is Impossible for Cancer Kids). Dan Jurman, president and CEO of the Eustis camp, said, “The Chiera Family Foundation has directly helped Camp Boggy Creek change the lives of thousands of children with a cancer diagnosis over the years.” Thanks to the organization’s 30th Anniversary Gala fundraiser and Golf Classic in April, the foundation was able to donate its largest check in the 30 years that it has donated to Boggy Creek.
Effective July 1, the Rotary Club of Lake County Golden Triangle’s officers are: President Richard Guckenberger, President-Elect Jim Dickerson, Treasurer Bill Brooks, Secretary Kathy Yarborough, Community Services Chair Jim Dickerson, Youth Services Chair Janet Westlake, Foundation Co-chairs Bill Lowery and Yarborough, Membership Chair Ruth Jones, Program Chair Tom Miranda, Public Image Co-chairs Dee Johns and Deb Hickok, and Sargeant-at-Arms Chuck Hoitt. The club meets on the first, second and fourth Thursday of the month, 11:45 a.m. at the Country Club of Mount Dora in Mount Dora. Visit www.lakecountyrotary.com.
Scott Flowers, former chief of staff for the School District of Osceola County, has been appointed assistant superintendent for teaching, learning and leadership at Lake County Schools. He replaces Amy Cockcroft, who retired in June after a 30-year career. His areas of oversight include Academic Services & Interventions, Choice and Alternative Education, College & Career Readiness, Exceptional Student Education, Federal Programs, Mental Health, Student Services, Accountability and Assessment, Curriculum and Instruction, Instructional Materials, Leadership Development, Media Services, Professional Learning, Voluntary Pre-K and more.
Beacon College has promoted Dana Manzo to vice president of the Division of Student Affairs and Alex Morris-Wood to vice president of the Division of Program Development and Global Partnerships.Manzo joined Beacon College in 2012 as a mental health counselor and then assumed the role of counseling services director in 2017. In 2022, Manzo was named dean of campus wellness and student development. Prior to Beacon, Manzo counseled juvenile sexual abuse victims at The Healing Tree Sexual Trauma Recovery Center and worked in private practice, where she consulted on children’s issues and post-partum depression. Morris-Wood joined the college in 2018 and created and implemented Navigator PREP, the country’s first virtual transition-to-college program for students with learning and attention issues. With 15 years of experience in special education, Morris-Wood previously worked in the private school sector with students with Asperger’s syndrome and nonverbal learning disabilities.
Kyle Schulze, of Tavares, graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a degree in applied mechanical technology (AAS). The Rochester, New York, school was founded in 1829 and is one of the largest private universities in the U.S.
Nathan Becher, of Sorrento, has been named to the University of Hartford’s dean’s list for spring 2023. The West Hartford, Connecticut, school is a four-year private university focused on advancing the public good through meaningful connections within communities. Do you have news to share about a career transition, business change, school achievement, awards or other recognition? Send your information and photo to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.