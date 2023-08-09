Beacon College has received a $160,000 grant from The Edward C. Fogg, III and Lizbeth A. Fogg Charitable Trust to support construction of its Intramural and Fitness Center and to fund scholarships for disadvantaged students with learning and attention issues.Construction of the $8.5 million, 28,000-square-foot facility will include university-regulation basketball courts, a well-equipped fitness center and a one-tenth-mile running track.The Foggs made their fortune in citrus and farm and convenience stores. They owned multiple stores throughout Florida, including three in Leesburg.
Lake County Schools has several new principals this school year: Stacia Werner, former assistant principal at Beverly Shores Elementary, where she was named the Florida Assistant Principal of the Year in 2022, is now principal at Tavares Elementary. Frank Gomez, former assistant principal at Oak Park Middle, where he was named Lake County Assistant Principal of the Year in 2022, is now principal at Lost Lake Elementary. William Roberts, former principal at Windy Hill Middle, where he was named Lake County Principal of the Year in 2020, is now principal at Lake Minneola High. Scott Voytko, former principal of Cypress Ridge Elementary, is now principal of the new Aurelia M. Cole K-8. Cindy Patterson, a former administrative coordinator in Exceptional Student Education, is now principal at the Academy at Lake Hills – South. Kelly Cousineau, former principal at Lost Lake Elementary, is now principal at Windy Hill Middle.
Robyn Elaine Reeder recently announced she is running for District 3 Lake County Commissioner. “I am an independent and although I am a first-time candidate, I am very passionate about being a candidate for the people,” she wrote in an email to Triangle News Leader. Reeder is a 57-year-old grandmother and working professional. She can be reached at robynreederccd3@gmail.com.
July 29, Mac & Whitney Brewing in Mount Dora offered a program to buy a veteran a beer, with free beer for all veterans to thank them for their service. During the two-hour program, Greg Case provided music.
During the week of Purple Heart Day, which is Aug. 7, Scooter’s Coffee in Eustis will give customers opportunity to support Wounded Warriors Family Support, an organization that helps wounded veterans and their families. Through Aug. 11, customers can support Wounded Warriors Family Support by adding a donation to their order.
July 31, the American Association of State Troopers announced the winner of its 2023 America’s Best Looking Cruiser Competition is the Florida Highway Patrol. Final results showed FHP in the top spot with over 181,000 votes. In second place was California Highway Patrol, followed by Nevada Highway Patrol, Indiana State Police and Kentucky State Police.The FHP picture submission was taken by retired FHP Lieutenant Jeff Frost and featured a 2019 Dodge Charger at Gatorland in Orlando with a 15-year-old, 8.5-foot long, female American alligator named Tamale.
