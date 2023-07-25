Mount Dora Christian Academy and Children’s Home announced July 10 that Dr. Brian Mast will step down as president, effective Aug. 1. He and his family will return to Nashville, where he has accepted the position of vice provost at Lipscomb University. He formerly served as associate provost at Lipscomb before becoming the Mount Dora institution’s sixth president in December 2019.His wife, Lorri Mast, an educator for more than 23 years, taught fifth grade, third grade and middle school English Language Arts at the academy.
Dr. James W. Carr, of Searcy, Arkansas, will serve as interim president of Mount Dora Christian Academy and Children’s Home, effective Aug. 1. Carr, who sits on the organization’s board of trustees, is a native Floridian and served 25 years as executive vice president and professor of business at Harding University in Searcy. He is currently president and chairman of Highland Home Holdings, an Arkansas-based investment company.
July 17, the Lady Lake Police Department introduced its newest officer, K-9 Ember, to the community. K-9 Ember, a two-year-old black Labrador retriever, will be used primarily for patrol and detection duties. Working alongside his partner and handler, Officer Josh Higgins, Ember joins the department with 160 hours of narcotics and tracking training. He is able to track items as well as missing persons. In June, the Town Commission approved acquiring Ember from Central Florida K-9 of Eustis for $10,000. The purchase was made possible due to the department’s K-9 Donation Fund, provided by the Moritz Foundation. Ember fills the void left by K-9 Lux, who retired in April after six years of service.
Lake-Sumter State College cross-country head coach Cristy Snellgroves has been selected as the Women’s Distance Coach by USA Track & Field for the Pan American Under-20 Championships, to be held Aug. 4–6 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.The championship is comprised of countries and territories in the western hemisphere. Snellgroves is a two-time U.S. medalist in the 50-mile National Championships, a bronze medalist at the Comrades Marathon 89K South Africa, and has completed over 130 marathons in her running career. Snellgroves currently coaches track and cross country at the National Training Center in Clermont, serving elite and Olympic-level athletes.
The University of Tampa honored more than 2,000 of its students in the spring semester dean’s list. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible, and Nola Myers, of Eustis, a senior majoring in graphic design BFA, and Dalton Connolly, of Tavares, a junior majoring in nursing BSN, each were named on the list.
Amber Pollock, a resident of Mount Dora, has been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Berea College in Kentucky. A student is named to the list after achieving a GPA of 3.4 or higher with a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
At the Leesburg-based Christian Care Center, Kathy Salerno has been named Samaritan Inn director after serving as assistant director and Daryl Hersom is now assistant director. Salerno has been in vocational ministry for over 20 years. Hersom is a graduate of the men’s mission and leader of men’s discipleship classes and worked at the First Baptist Thrift Store.The Samaritan Inn is the only transitional housing facility in Lake County for homeless children and their parents or caregivers, according to the organization. The program is designed to help families become self-sufficient in a safe environment while teaching them life skills, supporting their personal goals and providing them with spiritual guidance.Visit christiancarecenter.org.
