The Florida Department of Environmental Protection Office of Greenways and Trails, along with the Florida Greenways and Trails Council, recently delivered the final Trail Town sign to the City of Mount Dora. The town was selected as a Trail Town at the council’s meeting in April in Tallahassee.
New Vision for Independence, based in Mount Dora, is accepting nominations for its annual Axy Awards for the most blind-friendly businesses in Lake, Sumter and The Villages in categories such as grocery store, restaurant, pharmacy, movie theater and fitness center. The organization would especially love to recognize local, small businesses. Nominations will be accepted at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScI4rw9v2oF2OBOg7hj9iF5LGi7BuGQri5x8UCCllIksGkZLg/viewform through Sept. 15. The awards ceremony will be Dec. 3. Visit https://newvisionfl.org.
Aug. 25, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced reappointment of Ryan Atwood, Ronald Howse and Jon “Chris” Peterson to the St. Johns River Water Management District. Atwood, of Mount Dora, is owner of Atwood Family Farms and H&A Farms. He is former president of the Florida Blueberry Growers Association and serves on the Florida Fruits and Vegetable Association’s board of directors. Atwood earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and master’s degree in forest genetics from the University of Florida. Howse is a developer in Cocoa, and Peterson, of Winter Park, is presidentHell’s Bay Boatworks, Inc.The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
A ribbon cutting for the opening of Maw’s General Store, located at 135 W. 5th Ave. in Mount Dora, is scheduled for Sept. 7 at 4:30 p.m.
