Beacon College has appointed Dr. Fred Gore as its new chief financial officer. In this role for the Leesburg-based college, Gore will be responsible for accounting, budgeting, banking, payroll, audit, and investment functions of the institution. In addition, he oversees the management of the campus Bookstore. Prior to his appointment, Gore was vice president for business and finance at Southwestern Assemblies of God University. Prior to that, Gore served as vice president for finance and CFO at Kilgore College in Texas and associate vice president for finance at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida.
Deborah Raczykowski, from Eustis, graduated from Cedarville University this spring with a Master of Divinity degree. Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited Baptist institution.
The Lake Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol learned about possible aviation career paths during a June 10 visit with the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 hangar at the Leesburg International Airport. The Civil Air Patrol is an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. The age qualifications for cadets are 12 to 21.Here, EAA Chapter 534 vice president John Weber with the cadets.
Keith O’Neal, of Nashville, has been named Mount Dora Christian Academy’s new head of school, effective July 1. O’Neal has more than 20 years of organizational leadership experience in K-12, university and church settings. For the last five years, he has been youth and college minister for Concord Road Church of Christ in Brentwood, Tennessee. He previously served as an instructional designer in the Center for Teaching and Learning at Lipscomb University and was a teacher, coach and district technology specialist for Reynoldsburg City Schools in Ohio.He is filling the vacancy left by Dr. Lori Hadley, who has accepted the head of school position at East Hill Christian School in Pensacola. For over 20 years, she served in multiple instructional and administrative roles at MDCA, the last five as head of school.
The spring 2023 Harding University dean’s list includes several students from the area: senior Caleb Smith of Mount Dora, who is studying accounting; senior Cooper Monn of Eustis, who is studying biology; senior McKenna Ross of Mount Dora, who is studying elementary education; junior Ella Smith of Eustis, who is studying health sciences; senior Brianna Hall of Sorrento, who is studying political science; senior Tommy Valente of Mount Dora, who is studying political science; senior Jackson Pruim of Tavares, who is studying psychology; and senior Madi Hiteshew of Mount Dora, who is studying sport and recreation management. Harding is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas.
Mystic Ice Cream now has three locations, plus an ice cream truck that can be scheduled for parties and special events. The newest location is at 38 E. Magnolia Ave. in Eustis. All of their ice creams are homemade with all-natural ingredients. They also serve alcohol-based ice cream for ages 21 and older. On Wednesdays, you can find their ice cream truck serving at Bountiful Farms in Okahumpka on CR 33, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Visit mysticicecream.com for a complete schedule of the truck’s stops.
The new 7-Eleven on the corner of U.S. Highway 441 and Griffin Avenue in Lady Lake donated $711 to the Lady Lake Police Department through Project A-Game, a community outreach program created to provide meaningful youth development opportunities through education and play. The department will use the funds for its Safer Kids in Lady Lake Program, which teaches children bicycle safety. In attendance at the June 8 ribbon cutting and check presentation were Lady Lake Mayor Jim Rietz, interim Lady Lake Police Chief Steve Hunt, Lt. Robert Tempesta, Deputy Chief Jason Brough, Sgt. Tom Sarakinis and Jan Miller.
Wawa has given Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida a $1 million grant for the “Fly Beyond” pilot program, which is intended to reach more than 53,000 households over a 12-month period through two childhood hunger prevention initiatives, the School Partnerships and Summer Food Service programs. It will also support other efforts designed to provide children fresh, nutritious foods.Second Harvest will have summer food service sites in Clermont, Eustis, Groveland and Mount Dora.
Chloe LeRoy, from Mount Dora, was named to the dean’s list at Miami University for the Ohio school’s 2023 spring semester.LeRoy is working toward a Bachelor of Arts degree in classical humanities.
Three area students were named to Valdosta State University’s spring 2023 dean’s list: Chantal Bernard and Jasmine Ramjeet of Leesburg and Kalena Francis of Howey-in-the Hills. To qualify, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours, with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
