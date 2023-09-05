In its 11th year, the Purses of Purpose Lady’s Tea and Purse Auction returns Sept. 16 with a goal of raising funds for Hand in Hand Recovery, a faith-based addiction recovery community in Eustis.
“The theme changes each year, and this year is ‘The Secret Garden,’” said Allison Long, Hand in Hand Recovery’s event coordinator. “We really go all out with decorations, so it will be very cool.”
This year’s event will feature an auction of new and like-new designer purses, along with a brunch of tea and tasty treats. Door and raffle prizes from local businesses will include a 14K gold and diamond ring from Merry Jewelers valued at $1,500.
Attendees also are encouraged to decorate their tables for a chance to win prizes for the most creative, elegant and best themed table décor.
The festive frivolity is all about supporting Hand in Hand Recovery, a 501(C)(3) organization celebrating its 10th year of battling addiction.
“We serve those in Lake County and even from other areas across the state experiencing addiction,” Long said.
According to Hand in Hand Recovery, Florida ranks second in the nation for overdose deaths, and drug overdose is the leading cause of death in young people ages 18-44. Since 2019, there has been a 235% increase in overdose emergencies and a 257% increase in overdose fatalities in unincorporated Lake County.
“2023 has seen the upward trend of drug and alcohol abuse continue, including in our own community. Addiction’s reach has no limit and affects the entire family,” the organization states on its website.
To help raise awareness and support for Hand in Hand Recovery, the Purses of Purpose keynote speaker will be Rebecca Randall, a recovering addict and ordained minister who moved to Lake County in 1996 and raised seven children with her husband.
In 2007, Randall founded The Ruth House Transitional Shelter for Women, an addiction recovery home that later merged with Hand in Hand Recovery of Lake County in 2016.
“Through the grace and blood of Christ, Rebecca has been in recovery for 26 years. Rebecca's redemption story from addiction to helping hundreds of women in the same struggle will transform your heart. She is a minister of the Gospel of Christ and believes all things are possible through Christ,” says a news release about the event.
Hand in Hand Recovery, located at 125 W. Lakeview Ave. in Eustis,offers a yearlong in-house program in three stages that incorporates a scientifically proven and faith-based curriculum. It currently has five homes with a total of 52 beds.
The fundraiser will be held at Life Pointe Church, 3551 E. Orange Ave., in Eustis.
For more information about Hand in Hand and to purchase tickets ($50/individual or $400/table), visit handinhandrecovery.org/events.
Questions? Call 352-223-6983 or email events@grit4u.com.