New faces will be walking the sidelines at several schools this fall, as four recent hires take over football programs in the area. We asked six local coaches about their expectations for the upcoming season.
Eustis High School
Frank Scott
Entering his fourth season as head football coach at Eustis High School and fresh off a district title, Frank Scott is feeling good about his team. With a good nucleus of players returning, he’s looking forward to this season.
Scott knows the schedule will be tough, with rivalry games against Tavares and Leesburg, as well as big district games with The Villages Charter and Mount Dora.
The Panthers open the season on the road at Harmony and finish with another tough away matchup against Merritt Island. Eustis will be led on offense by Lashawn Williams, a four-year starter at wide receiver, returning offensive linemen Noah Nix and Landon Overton, and transfer quarterback Troy Saladin. On the defensive side, the Panthers return another four-year starter, middle linebacker Nick Chandler, as well as linebacker Quinton Evans, Zsacari Minnis, a transfer defensive end, and Brandon Brooks, a leader in the secondary. Special teams is bolstered by the transfer of kicker Cole O’Reilly, who, Scott says, “can kick the mess out of the ball.”
Scott says the Panthers’ defensive front is definitely a strength for the team, with several returning starters and the transfer Zsacari. Another area of strength should be the skill positions on offense, including Williams, Damarian Hagins and sophomore running back Tymir Gaines. He hopes to improve on last year’s 5-5 record.
“We played a brutal schedule. All our losses were to teams that made deep runs in the playoffs,” Scott says. “I think that prepared us for district play, and that’s one of the reasons we were able to win a district championship last year. Our goal is to win another district championship and make a run in the playoffs.”
Leesburg High School
Steven Moffett
Steven Moffett was named the new head coach at Leesburg last December, after making the difficult decision to leave Winter Park, where he had served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
A former University of Central Florida quarterback, Moffett promises to bring a fun brand of football to Leesburg.
“We are excited,” he says. “We have a talented and young team, so we know mistakes are going to happen, but we expect to see them grow and work through the struggles as the year progresses.”
Moffett feels good about the team’s schedule as they face a lot of tough opponents, and he expects the team to improve as the season goes along. Their hardest game, “hands down,” will be Vanguard High School, he says, as they are “a tremendous program with a plethora of talent.”
Moffett says Leesburg will be led this year on offense by quarterback Salomon Georges, on defense by middle linebacker Aden Hall and on special teams by Liam Henderson. The Yellowjackets’ strength will be their wide receivers, five or six of whom will play college football, with three of them already having scholarship offers.
Mount Dora Christian Academy
Kolby Tackett
Mount Dora Christian Academy welcomes back Kolby Tackett as its new head football coach.
Tackett returns to the school he left three years ago when he took the head coaching job at Oviedo High School, a Class 8A public school in Seminole County. Tackett spent the last two seasons at Middle Tennessee Christian School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where he compiled a 17-7 record and led the program to a region championship and its first-ever trip to the state semifinals.
In his previous stint at MDCA, he compiled a 23-9 record. The school is coming off back-to-back trips to the state championship game. Despite the school’s recent success, Tackett acknowledges this is a new team, and this being his first year back, there are a lot of unknowns.
“We have had a great turnout over the summer, so I’m excited to see what they can do this fall,” he says.
Looking ahead at the upcoming season, Tackett says he reminds his players that they aren’t good enough to overlook anyone, stressing the need to prepare for every opponent and improve each week.
The Bulldogs’ team captains are Preston Smith, Owen Draves, Connor Calfy and Taylor Cline. Tackett expects Cline and Matt Carr to be the team leaders on offense.
On the other side of the ball, he’s looking for the defensive line, featuring Sonni Ross and Xavier Dalton, to be a team strength.
Mount Dora High School
Luke Hutchinson
In his first season as head coach at Mount Dora High School, Luke Hutchinson engineered a strong turnaround, going 6-4 a year removed from the Hurricanes’ 3-7 season in 2021. It was a step in the right direction, and Hutchinson credits the team’s senior class for the success.
“Coming in as their third head coach during their high school careers, it could have been really easy for the team, especially the seniors, to resist the change,” he says. “However, they bought in to everything that we were doing and have an intrinsic drive to improve.”
He expects this year’s team will build off what last year’s seniors accomplished and continue to advance the program. Looking ahead at this year’s schedule, Hutchinson says they will treat every game as if it will be their toughest game.
“This summer as a program we focused on us,” he says. “We didn’t circle any one specific game on the calendar. We are not looking past any games to other opponents. We will focus on each opponent as they come.”
Offensively, the Hurricanes’ team leaders are wide receivers Afrifa Amoah Mensah and Tanner Waring, both of whom are team captains as well as returning starters. Defensively, the Hurricanes will be led by two of their linebackers, Russell Fickett and Tommy “Deuce” Wheeler Jr., as well as defensive back Josh Collins. On special teams, Mount Dora has a talented sophomore kicker in Cayden McCoy, who Hutchinson expects will give them an advantage in the field position game.
“Our strength of the team this year will be how close these guys are on and off the field,” he says. “They enjoy being around each other and they hold each other accountable. When you get into tough situations, and you can look over at one of your teammates and have the trust and bond that these guys have developed, that’s an incredible strength.”
Tavares High School
Gavin Jones
After Tavares suffered through a winless season in 2022, Gavin Jones was brought in as the new head football coach to try and right the ship. Jones has been at the school for 18 years, coaching football, baseball and wrestling.
He believes the Bulldogs, just two years removed from a 9-2 season, should be competitive this year.
“We’ve got a young team,” says Jones, who previously coached the football team from 2009 to 2011. “We’re counting on everybody to play together as a team.”
Tavares faces a tough schedule but has three of its first four games at home, as the Bulldogs try to get the taste of last season out of their mouths. With 28 years of coaching under his belt, including stops at Apopka High School and Evans High School, Jones knows he has his work cut out for him, starting with changing the team’s mindset.
“I’ve got a good group of young kids,” he says. “I just want us to all play together as a team and play hard every game. That’s what we need to get done this year after the season they had last year.”
Jones is hesitant to point to any individual players he’s counting on this season, preferring to focus on building a team.
“We’re not trying to have individuals here,” he says. “We all need to work together to achieve the one goal we’re trying to get.”
The team had a strong turnout this summer, which included a Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) football camp and some 7-on-7 competition. Jones says the players are bonding together, but until they put on their pads and compete, it’s difficult to say what the season will hold. Their goal this year is to get better every week and be very competitive in each football game that they play.
“It’s going to be hard to win because it’s been a while since it’s happened,” Jones says. “Every game that we play is going to be tough. We just need to find a way to win the close ones. So, we’ve got a tough road ahead of us.”
Umatilla High School
Eric Samuels
Umatilla High School is turning to one of its former star players in 2010 graduate Eric Samuels to lead the football program as head coach. A three-year starter at running back and defensive back for the Bulldogs, Samuels won a scholarship to play at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.
He went on to play for the Edmonton Eskimos in the Canadian Football League before moving back to Florida and serving as a top assistant coach at Wildwood High School for six years.
He replaces Charlie Cerney, who left Umatilla to be the new defensive coordinator at Mount Dora High School. With the graduation of several seniors from last year’s team that lost several close games, Samuels has a lot of holes to fill.
Palatka should be their toughest game, but Samuels likes the team’s schedule and feels the district is winnable.
Samuels expects returning quarterback Logan Bowling to be one of the team’s leaders, along with Nick Adams, Carson Logan and Aden Heinlen.
He also expects the Bulldogs to be the most physical football team on the field each night, and to dominate or compete each time they take the field.
“I’m excited to watch them grow as we are changing the culture of Umatilla football,” he says. “People are going to overlook us because of our youth.”