Eight and a half years ago, three volunteers launched a new effort to improve the lives of animals at the Lake County Animal Shelter. Today, their work has spread to communities throughout the county, allowing residents to help animals in their neighborhoods and keep the population of homeless dogs and cats at bay.
Whitney Boylston, Lisa Richardson and Michelle Ballings launched LEASH, Inc. in 2015. LEASH stands for love, educate, advocate, safety and health.
“We wanted to start life-saving projects and programs for animals at the shelter,” said Boylson, who now serves as director of the Lake County Animal Shelter, where she works closely with the current LEASH president, Karen LeHeup-Smith.
LEASH hosts adoption events and provides opportunities for Lake County residents to volunteer and contribute to the homeless animals at the shelter.
The organization also assists residents with its Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return program. Through this program, LEASH loans out 100 traps to people who want to catch feral cats in their community for neutering and vaccination. The program also provides free classes to residents to help them learn how to successfully trap feral cats in their neighborhood.
Cats that have been spayed or neutered and vaccinated are also ear-tipped while under anesthesia. The county also has a program, Operation Community Caturday, where residents pay just $10 to get a feral cat fixed, vaccinated and ear-tipped before it goes back to where it was found.
“What TNVR does is it ensures that you’ve got a healthy cat outside,” LeHeup-Smith says. “And especially for the people who feed community cats, you want healthy cats. You want them fixed so there’s no kittens, and you want them identified that they’ve been fixed, which is why the veterinarian will do the ear-tipping.”
LEASH also offers free microchipping, as well as free spay and neuter certificates for dogs.
“Whether you like or dislike outdoor cats, we share a common goal, and that’s that there are fewer outdoor cats, because even a cat lover doesn’t want to see more homeless cats on the streets,” Boylston says. “TNVR is both a humane and proactive approach to reduce that population of outdoor cats, and it results in happier, healthier and fewer cats.”
So far this year, more than 700 cats have gone through the TNVR program at the shelter, Boylston explains, but they have the capacity to do twice that many. They have 200 Caturday appointments available every month, as well as a monthly Caturday School for residents to learn tips and tricks on how to successfully trap cats, along with best practices of community cat management. In addition, everyone who comes to that class gets coupons to get three cats fixed for free.
Of course, where there are cats that haven’t been spayed or neutered, there are inevitably kittens. The shelter advises residents who come upon kittens to wait and watch. Do not approach or touch them and do not intervene unless the kittens are in immediate danger. Their best chance of survival is with their mother. Residents who can keep the kittens safe until they are eight weeks old and eligible for the county’s adoption program can register for the free Wait-til-8 program.
“We like to see them as early as four or five weeks old, so we can start doing their vaccines, deworming, flea treatment, and give you toys, litter, food, whatever supplies you need,” Boylston says. “The program is free, and at the end of the program you bring the kittens to the shelter.”
Residents are encouraged to share photos of the kittens on social media, so their friends might want to adopt them. The shelter provides sterilizations, vaccines and microchipping.
Normally, the cost is two for $10, but it’s free during August, thanks to the shelter’s participation in NBC Universal’s Clear the Shelters adoption drive.
“They say there’s no such thing as a free animal. Well, this is better than a free animal,” Boylston says. “You also get a personalized ID tag that we engrave at the shelter. And of course, all of our animals come with that lifetime of love.”
For more information, call the shelter at 352-343-9688 or visit https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/animal-shelter.
LEASH, Inc. information is available at leashinc.org.