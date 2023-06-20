If you’ve been curious to learn more about gardening and help educate others on the topic, the application period for the 2023 Lake County Master Gardener Volunteer class runs through July 4.
Master Gardener Volunteers play a vital role in the UF/IFAS Extension residential horticulture programming. The mission of the UF/IFAS Lake County Master Gardener Volunteers program is to provide horticultural education programs and current research-based information to the public through plant clinics, community outreach and Discovery Gardens in Tavares. To accomplish this goal, volunteers receive training for no less than 12 weeks and up to 16 weeks, depending on the training schedule for that year. This means that you need no prior knowledge in horticulture to become a Master Gardener Volunteer.
Once trained, volunteers complete service hours in a range of activities. In Lake County, volunteers complete 75 hours divided between the plant clinic, greenhouse, Discovery Gardens and special projects. After the first year, volunteers maintain their status with a minimum of 50 hours, with 16 being in areas that provide education to the public. There are so many opportunities to be involved.
In Lake County, volunteers help with education by providing educational classes at local libraries, in local communities, through event held at our office, through our onsite and mobile plant clinic and more.
Additionally, we are lucky enough to have the 3.5-acre Discovery Gardens to spend time in, as well as a propagation greenhouse that produces plants for educational programs, the use of our gardens and our annual plant sale. Volunteers enjoy other benefits, such as field trips, educational classes, social gatherings and more.
Lake County residents interested in becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer can contact Jamie Daugherty at jdaugherty@ulf.edu or JuWanda Rowell at juwanda.rowell@ufl.edu.
Sumter County residents can contact Lisa Sanderson at lsanderson@ufl.edu.
If you are in another county, contact your local extension agent. Training schedules vary between counties.
Jamie Daugherty is the residential horticulture agent of the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension office based in Tavares. Questions? Email lakemg@ifas.ufl.edu or call 352-343-4101.
Single copies of UF/IFAS Extension publications (excluding 4-H and youth publications) are available free to Florida residents from county UF/IFAS Extension offices.