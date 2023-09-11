The Florida Supreme Court suspended attorney Paul Wesley Darby, of Tavares, for 10 days and placed him on probation for three years with monitoring, effective 30 days following an Aug. 3 court order. Darby was one of 16 lawyers disciplined by the between Jun6 6 and Aug. 24.
In 2021, Darby pled no contest to Reckless Driving with Alcohol and Refusal to Submit to Chemical/Physical Test. In 2022, Darby pled guilty to Leaving the Scene of a Crash. Darby then violated his probation with an arrest and no contest plea to Driving Under the Influence and Refusal to Submit to Chemical/Physical Test. He was credited with time served and received a 12-month period of probation with special conditions.
The Florida Supreme Court, The Florida Bar and its Department of Lawyer Regulation administer a statewide disciplinary system to enforce rules of professional conduct for the more than 111,000 members of The Florida Bar.
For information on the discipline system and how to file a complaint, visit www.floridabar.org/attorneydiscipline.