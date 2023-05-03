Spring has finally arrived and traditionally, it’s the season when homeowners start to spruce up their yards.
It’s the most active season for home beautification projects, from installing fences to planting flowers and bushes, yet it can also be a dangerous time, too.
Sometimes landscaping and building fences can result in damage to underground utility lines, resulting in costly repairs, service interruptions and even injuries.
Sunshine 811 is Florida’s go-to resource for safe digging, and by following the rules, contractors and homeowners can avoid problems.
“Contacting 811 before you dig is the law, and nationwide the majority of damage occurs from not contacting 811,” said Mark Sweet, Sunshine 811’s executive director. “It’s all about ensuring public safety and preventing damage to the underground infrastructures. When you contact 811, we alert our member utilities of your project so they can identify and mark or clear their lines and your digging project can proceed safely.”
Sunshine 811 encourages homeowners and contractors to follow these six steps for safe digging:
Plan your project – Think about the scope and if you’ll need to hire a contractor.
Contact 811 – You’ll receive a ticket number and a list of utilities that will be notified of your project.
Wait the required time – After you submit a ticket, member utility lines have two full business days to clear or mark the location of underground utility lines in your property before you can dig.
Confirm utility response – Follow the progress of each member utility by viewing the utility response codes they use to explain your dig site.
Confirm the marks – Ensure that all member utility companies have responded to your ticket.
Dig with care – Now that the buried utility lines have been marked or cleared, it’s time to start digging.
For more information, visit www.sunshine811.com.