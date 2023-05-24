Eustis resident Jill Wilkins, who lost her husband after he was exposed to toxins while serving in the U.S. military, found satisfaction in the recent news that U.S. veterans and their survivors have been awarded more than $1 billion in toxic exposure-related benefits under the PACT Act.
Wilkins was one of the first people to raise her voice about the need for such benefits.
“There were so many of us, so many years ago, with loved ones affected by these toxins. We never gave up but fought to bring the PACT Act to reality,” she said.
It also became the biggest expansion of veteran health care and benefits in generations. Veterans have filed more than 500,000 claims under the PACT Act since President Biden signed it into law Aug. 10, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Wilkins said the recent VA news took her back to 2008, “when I first started asking questions regarding toxins from the burn pits and my husband’s death. And here we are today, progress being made.”
Burn pits are open-air fires where jet fuel, chemical and medical waste, and anything else deemed trash are burned in places like Iraq, where Wilkins’ husband, U.S. Air Force Major Kevin E. Wilkins, R.N., had served.
After the 2008 death of her husband, Wilkins struggled to file for a “service-connected death,” but the process was difficult because recognition of toxic exposure through burn pits was not easy to come by at that time.
Thanks to the PACT Act, that has changed.
The VA said more than 3 million veterans have received its new toxic exposure screenings since the PACT Act became law, with approximately 42% reporting a concern of exposure.
“The fact that these soldiers, men and women, now have the opportunity to schedule toxic exposure screenings, is such a great accomplishment in itself. There was time when there was nowhere for them to go for help,” Wilkins said.
“I am grateful for all involved, in the early days bringing awareness to the public, and for those who carried the torch all the way to the White House so that a bill was passed, and now our veterans’ care will be provided,” she added.
Most veterans who file a claim or submit intent to file before Aug. 10, 2023, will have their benefits, if granted, backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, the day the bill was signed into law.
For more information, including eligibility and claims filing details, visit https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits.