Starting April 21, merchants, residents and visitors to the historic downtown Leesburg business district should expect parking lot and street closures and traffic congestion as crews begin setup for the 2023 Leesburg Bikefest.
This year Bikefest returns to the traditional three-day format and will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 28 through April 30. Motorcycle enthusiasts, music lovers and visitors from around the country will fill the streets to enjoy more than 40 concerts, bike shows and over 100 vendors.
Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution and watch for motorcycles throughout the entire weekend.
Due to Bikefest street closures, the Customer Service drive-through payment window at City Hall will close at 4:30 p.m. on April 26. Leesburg City Hall and the Municipal Services Center will close on April 28. The Leesburg Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on April 27 and remain closed for the entire weekend. No library materials will be due on April 28 or April 29. All city offices re-open on May 1.
For details and updates about Bikefest, visit www.LeesburgBikefest.com.