Seniors in need of a helping hand can find that and more at Tavares-based LovExtension, a non-profit that serves Lake County.
The organization offers a wide range of services aimed to give seniors, retired veterans and the disabled a better quality of life. The organization offers free foods, including fresh fruit, meats, canned goods, cleaning items, toilet paper and incontinence products to help stretch the budgets of their vulnerable clients. Staff also share gently used medical equipment and connections to other local community resources.
Currently, they have a weekly rotation of around 200 deliveries to people living in homes, tents, shelters and cars.
“LovExtension is a very friendly service helping all of us with limited incomes and those who really need it,” said client Linda Gregorski.
Angie Ortega has been a client for three months.
“They really do help us with food and other products. I am so lucky to have found them,” she said.
LovExtension relies on volunteer support, donations and sponsorships to continue its work in Lake County, where the need for help has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization is looking for volunteers to help pack foods and products to deliver to clients. For the service to meet the growing need in the community, more financial donations would be appreciated, as wekk.
Linda Krupski, who founded LovExtension in 2001 with the help of friend Nancy Hartkop, said, “We have truly super people who work with us. No one gets paid, yet we really do have an enthusiastic team of willing volunteers.”
Anyone interested in the services LovExtension offers should fill out a questionnaire detailing their needs and preferred products, particularly if there are special dietary requirements such as those for diabetes.
“The people we serve come from all walks of life, not knowing they could one day be in this challenging situation,” Krupski said.
LovExtension is located at 22 East Alfred Street, Tavares. 32778.
For more information, call 352-669-1121, visit www.lovextension.com or email LindaK@LovExtension.com.