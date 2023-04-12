April 17, Kolby Tackett becomes the new head football coach at Mount Dora Christian Academy. Tackett returns to the school after head coaching at Oviedo High School and Middle Tennessee Christian School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In his three seasons as head coach at MDCA, the Bulldogs posted a 23-9 record. Tackett replaces head coach Mike Kintz, who led the Bulldog football program to three consecutive Sunshine State Athletic Conference State Championship appearances and has accepted a coaching position at North Paulding High School in Georgia.
Umatilla High School Principal Brent Frazier, who was selected as Lake County’s Principal of the Year, is now one of three finalists for Florida’s Principal of the Year, the Florida Department of Education announced April 6. The other finalists are Dr. Christine Wilson, principal of Orange Grove Elementary in Pinellas County and Kasie Windfelder, principal of Navarre High School in Santa Rosa County. Frazier has been an educator for 21 years. Before accepting the role of principal at Umatilla High School, he spent three years as a middle school principal. Under Frazier’s leadership, Umatilla High School improved 168 points, from 375 to 543, earning the school a “B” grade from the state for the 2021-22 school year.
It’s In The DNA Coffee, located at 2601 E. Orange Avenue, Eustis, had a March 27 ribbon-cutting event with the Mount Dora Area Chamber of Commerce and offered specialty coffee to celebrate the occasion. The new business is owned and operated by Adriana Henderson.
Leesburg-based Beacon College will confer an honorary doctorate on national disability advocate Temple Grandin, Ph.D. at its May 6 commencement exercises. “We are privileged to celebrate the profound influence of Dr. Grandin with an honorary doctorate of humane letters,” said Beacon President George J. Hagerty. “Her contributions on behalf of people with autism have been truly transformational.” Honorary degrees are awarded by the college’s board of trustees. Commencement will include the award of 93 bachelor’s degrees and 23 associate’s degrees.
SECO Energy District 5 Trustee Shannon Wright has successfully completed the requirements to earn the Director Gold Credential from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. Wright resides in Lake Panasoffkee and has been a SECO Energy member since 2014. She was elected to the SECO Energy board of trustees in 2022
Groundbreaking of Leesburg’s Pine Street roadway project was set for April 12 at 10 a.m. The $2.9 million project will widen the roadway between Canal Street and Childs Street. Additional work includes widening of sidewalks, improved landscaping, decorative lighting and off-street parking.
