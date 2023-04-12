April 17, Kolby Tackett becomes the new head football coach at Mount Dora Christian Academy. Tackett returns to the school after head coaching at Oviedo High School and Middle Tennessee Christian School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In his three seasons as head coach at MDCA, the Bulldogs posted a 23-9 record. Tackett replaces head coach Mike Kintz, who led the Bulldog football program to three consecutive Sunshine State Athletic Conference State Championship appearances and has accepted a coaching position at North Paulding High School in Georgia.

Umatilla High School Principal Brent Frazier, who was selected as Lake County’s Principal of the Year, is now one of three finalists for Florida’s Principal of the Year, the Florida Department of Education announced April 6. The other finalists are Dr. Christine Wilson, principal of Orange Grove Elementary in Pinellas County and Kasie Windfelder, principal of Navarre High School in Santa Rosa County. Frazier has been an educator for 21 years. Before accepting the role of principal at Umatilla High School, he spent three years as a middle school principal. Under Frazier’s leadership, Umatilla High School improved 168 points, from 375 to 543, earning the school a “B” grade from the state for the 2021-22 school year.

Recommended for you