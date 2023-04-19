The National Experimental Aircraft Association recently awarded its top local chapter recognition honor to Leesburg’s Mid Florida EAA Chapter 534 with the Gold Medallion for 2022. EAA Chapter 534 received a score of 10 out of a possible 11 points, which qualified the chapter for the Gold Medallion. They will also receive a gold banner that can be displayed in their Leesburg International Airport hangar.
The Leesburg High School Student Government Association has been recognized as a 2023 National Council of Excellence by the National Student Council, a program which is supported by its parent organization, the National Association of Secondary School Principals. A student council must meet a variety of criteria to earn the National Council of Excellence Award. In addition to basic requirements such as a written constitution, regular meetings and a democratic election process, the councils must have demonstrated successful sponsorship and participation in activities such as leadership development and service to the school and community.
One of five Florida-based University of Alabama students to earn ADDY Awards for their work on multiple projects while at the Capstone in 2022, Erin Brown of Eustis, received the Gold ADDY Award in the Integrated Advertising Consumer Campaign category. Brown, along with Anna Brykczynski, Ashton Smith and Miles Neto, were recognized for their Spotify Audiobooks – ReCourse project. Brown was also recognized with the Gold ADDY Award, Best of Show ADDY Award for The Backbone Awards. The American Advertising Federation ADDYs are the advertising industry’s largest competition recognizing collegiate and professional projects on local, regional and national levels.
Not-for-profit electric cooperative SECO Energy’s nine-member board of trustees elected its 2023 officers during its March trustee meeting. District 3 trustee Gerald Anderson, of The Villages, was re-elected board president, District 1 trustee Scott Boyatt, of Clermont, was re-elected as board vice president, and District 9 trustee Morgan Hatfield was elected secretary/treasurer.
March 29, Beacon College was accepted as a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, a national small-college intercollegiate athletic league. Beacon will enter the USCAA approved to compete in league play in men’s and women’s basketball and cross country. Currently, the league also recognizes men’s golf, women’s volleyball, soccer, football, softball, baseball, and wrestling. Last year, the college attracted former NBA star and head coach Sam Vincent to build the men’s basketball program. Beacon now is recruiting a women’s basketball coach. Assistant director of fitness and athletics Tony Wrice will oversee men’s and women’s cross-country.
April 25, Latin Flavor Bar & Grill will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event, 4–6 p.m., at 13769 US 441/27, Lady Lake.
Eustis Roofing will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event, 2191 US Hwy 441/27 in Fruitland Park, April 29, 3–6 p.m. with food and prizes.
The Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville has achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, the highest national recognition afforded to the nation’s museums. The Florida Museum has been accredited since 1973. Only about 3% of museums in the U.S. achieve accreditation, according to the museum.
