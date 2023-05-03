Matti Veldhuis, who graduated from Hampden Dubose Academy in Zellwood, just released her first CD, “Perpetual June,” which she describes as “sad songs from the wild woods of Florida,” through Station House Studio in Los Angeles. She also is graduating this week from Templeton Honors College at Eastern University in Philadelphia, with a major in philosophy and a minor in ancient Greek, and plans to attend Oxford University in the fall. Veldhuis grew up in Sorrento and nearby, and when not in school, she lives in Umatilla with her mother, Paula Veldhuis. Veldhuis’s family roots are in the Apopka area, where her grandfather owned Florida Cactus Inc. Email mattiveldhuis@gmail.com.
The inauguration of Dr. Heather Bigard as Lake-Sumter State College’s seventh president was Tuesday, May 2, at the Everett A. Kelly Convocation Center in Leesburg. Bigard, a resident of Clermont, is the first female to hold the role. She brings over 25 years of experience from a wide portfolio of higher education leadership to the role and was a first-generation college student who worked on campus to help fund her undergraduate education. The inauguration ceremony was open to the public.
Twisty Express, located at 169 N. Central Ave. in Umatilla, is now open. Owners Mike and Cindy Dickerson have transformed what was once a Sylvania TV repair shop, among many other businesses over the years, into a sweet spot. The business is now serving soft-serve ice cream, along with dairy-free options. Call 888-894-7899 or follow on Facebook.
Experimental Aircraft Association, Mid-Florida Chapter 534, flew 10 Young Eagles at the Leesburg International Airport on April 15. Young Eagles are children ages 8 to 17 who want to experience flight. These discovery flights are offered free by local EAA chapters and chartered by the EAA national parent organization. These flights typically last between 20 to 30 minutes. After each flight, the Young Eagle receives a certificate commemorating the flight and an official log book, both signed by their pilot. Learn more about the program at www.youngeagles.org.
SECO Energy has been named a 2023 Tree Line USA Utility by the Arbor Day Foundation. The Tree Line USA national program recognizes public and private utilities that help to preserve and enhance America’s urban forests. This is the 16th year SECO Energy has attained the accolade. Not-for-profit electric cooperative SECO Energy serves seven counties across Florida, including Lake County.
Jan. 31, Jenny Kennedy opened Home Sweet Jewels & Boutique in downtown Umatilla. The 1,100-square-foot specialty store features western style brand named clothes and accessories, along with a variety of t-shirts, custom cups, jewelry collections, hats, children’s items and more. The shop is located at 521 N. Central Ave, Umatilla. Visit https://homesweetjewelsandboutique.square.site.
Kyle Robinson has been named the 12th president the Florida Strawberry Festival, held annually in Plant City. He replaces Paul Davis, who retired in April. Robinson has worked security at the festival for 25 years and became president-elect in August 2022. Prior to his employment with the festival, Robinson served 27 years with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The next Florida Strawberry Festival will be held Feb. 29–March 10, 2024.
