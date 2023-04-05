TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Every spring, Florida becomes a popular warm-weather destination for students and tourists. Unfortunately, March has also historically shown a higher propensity for DUIs on Florida’s roadways.
Driving impaired has real consequences that negatively impact thousands of Floridians each year. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) work tirelessly to educate on the dangers of driving impaired and enforce laws that protect residents and visitors of our state.
Throughout March, FLHSMV and FHP will spearhead an impaired-driving awareness campaign aimed at reducing impaired-driving-related crashes and fatalities across the state.
Around the slogan “Impairment is No Illusion,” the Never Drive Impaired campaign will focus on making conscious choices that encourage safety when behind the wheel.
“Impaired driving – whether from alcohol or drugs – has real consequences, and the Florida Highway Patrol will look for and punish those caught breaking the law,” said FLHSMV Director Dave Kerner.
In March 2022, alcohol was confirmed in 479 crashes in Florida – a 3% increase from 2021 – resulting in 41 deaths and 41 serious bodily injuries.
Of the 5,746 impaired-driving crashes – those influenced by drugs, alcohol or a combination of both – in Florida in 2022, nearly 10% occurred in March. FLHSMV data analysis shows that six of Florida’s 67 counties accounted for over 37% of Florida’s impaired-driving crashes in March.
The highest number of impaired-driving crashes were in these counties: Pinellas, Duval, Hillsborough, Lee, Orange, and Manatee. They accounted for 299 of Florida’s 791 impaired-driving crashes for the month.
Historically, citations issued for driving under the influence (DUI) and open-container violations are at their highest during the month of March. Last March, 3,013 DUI citations and 647 open-container citations were issued in Florida.
Of note, impaired driving is not limited to just alcohol; it could also involve recreational and pharmaceutical drugs. Among drug-confirmed crashes in Florida last March, Pinellas County (12) was the only county in double digits, though the most fatalities occurred in Duval County (6).
Unlike with alcohol, there is no specific impairment limit with marijuana. Marijuana affects everyone differently and can remain in a person’s system much longer than alcohol. Marijuana is the most prevalent drug in teenagers and young adults involved in crashes in Florida. In March 2022, 64 crashes were drug-confirmed and another 25 involved both drugs and alcohol.
Under Florida law, driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages, chemical substances or controlled substances is one offense, proved by impairment of normal faculties or an unlawful blood alcohol or breath alcohol level of .08 or above.
For any DUI conviction, your driver’s license will be revoked for a minimum of 180 days. If you refuse to take a required roadside test at the time of arrest, your license will be automatically suspended for one year. Fines for DUI can range from $500 to $5,000 with mandatory DUI school education. Penalties can include an ignition interlock device, community service, probation or imprisonment. DUI convictions must remain on your record for 75 years.
FHP and law enforcement officers statewide are trained to spot the signs of impaired driving and monitor Florida’s roadways to keep everyone safe. While it is their duty to keep our roadways safe, it is also every driver’s responsibility to do their part.
“Plan ahead this Spring Break with a designated driver or ride-share service before you take your first drink,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “The Florida Highway Patrol will be out protecting the public from impaired drivers, so use good judgment and never drive impaired.”