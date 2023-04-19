During the first weekend of April, the Barberville Pioneer Settlement held its 18th annual Spring Frolic, a two-day event featuring acoustic music, local arts and crafts, history demonstrations and an antique car show.
The Pioneer Settlement is located on the Florida Black Bear National Scenic Byway, and Lake County representatives like Jim and Nikki Thorsen of Grand Island were on hand to share information about the group and their mission.
Designated in 2008, the Florida Black Bear National Scenic Byway has evolved into an ecotourism educational byway with advocacy for animal crossings on all byway roads that will undergo construction in the future. There are presently two on the byway, and four more are in future plans to be constructed in the Silver Springs area.
For more information, visit http://floridablackbearscenicbyway.org or contact Jim at thor1505@aol.com.
The byway team is looking forward to participating in the 47th annual Fall Country Festival at the Settlement, set for Nov. 4–5.