Meet Marley! He is a friendly 1 year old male American Bulldog/Lab mix weighing around 80lbs. He is a sweet boy who is very friendly with all dogs (big and small) and loves receiving attention from people. He will need a home without cats. Marley completed a 10 week training program working one on one with inmate trainers learning basic and intermediate obedience with some fun tricks thrown in. He did GREAT and is now ready to bring love to his new family!
Fushia is a beautiful 8 year old female kitty with medium-length fur. She was adopted from our shelter 5 years ago, but sadly her owner had to move out of the country and could not take her with. Fushia does great with other cats and would do well with kids too (dogs unknown). She LOVES receiving attention and is just an awesome cat. Consider adding Fushia to your home, you won’t regret it!