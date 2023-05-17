Fernando Fuentes, store manager of Key Foods in Mount Dora, is a 2020 graduate of Mount Dora High School. Yes, that’s the year graduation ceremonies almost did not happen because of COVID-19.
Spring break went into overtime, and many students were forced to finish classes online. Graduation was delayed, but did happen.
Fuentes was also employed at Key Foods in Mount Dora during this time, and persevered through the new challenges he faced there, as well.
They quickly had to learn how to keep customers safe and how to practice six-foot distance with coworkers and customers, while implementing a whole new sanitizing standard and finding ways to keep the shelves supplied with the new hottest grocery store items such as toilet paper, Lysol and water.
After three years, the World Health Organization recently declared the coronavirus pandemic global emergency officially over, although still present. And the U.S. coronavirus public health emergency, declared in 2020, expired last Thursday.
Graduates of 2023 will walk to receive their diplomas this week without a mask. Fuentes could not help but to reflect back on his graduation.
Did he feel cheated out of his senior year or did he feel like he had a unique story to tell for the rest of his life?
“Yes, I did feel cheated out of the things you look forward to for your senior year,” he said. “We missed out on prom, grad bash – and I was not able to finish the season with my track team. It all happened so fast.”
While high school didn’t go as expected, Fuentes did find a career path. What started out as a high school parttime job has turned into a career, and he was promoted to store manager a few months ago.
“It’s been a great opportunity and I have learned so much, even through difficult times. The owner, is very supportive and hands on,” Fuentes said. “We have openings in many departments and I encourage students and graduates to apply. Whether they are looking for a job to get them to your next step in life or looking to learn and advance, there are opportunities here.”