In accordance with Florida Statutes 1009.23(20), Lake-Sumter State College is providing public notification of proposed changes in institutional student fees before their consideration at the District Board of Trustees of Lake-Sumter State College meeting on May 17, at 5 p.m.
Fee modifications listed by course is available at https://bit.ly/3n33UN9.
Lake-Sumter State College, which was founded in 1962, reviews student fees annually to ensure that fees accurately reflect, but do not exceed, cost of services provided.
No tuition increases are being proposed this academic year, and tuition has not been increased for over 10 years.
LSSC offers non-credit, certificate, associate degree, and bachelor’s degree programs for more than 7,500 students annually at three locations: Leesburg, South Lake (Clermont) and Sumterville. The college is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Learn more at www.lssc.edu.