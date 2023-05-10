May 3, Mount Dora released its annual state of the city, available to view on Facebook.
In the almost 10-minute video, Mayor Crissy Stiles highlights projects including Fire Station 35, Cauley Lott Park, two new solar farms, its recycling program and a new traffic light at the Lakes of Mount Dora.
“As we begin to plan for the next budget year, we’d like to remind you of some of the more important projects we have planned,” she says in the video, listing progress on the Northeast Recreation Center and working to attract new businesses, along with asserting that a downtown parking solution will be presented by September.
“We continue to make progress on being the only city in Lake County to go back to traditional recycling,” she added.
Additional presentations about the horticulture and maintenance of downtown, the city’s electrical system and the many parks and recreation options round out the video.
To view the video, visit https://www.facebook.com/CityofMountDora/
videos/821535809556762.