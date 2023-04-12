When you plant a flower, you are often rewarded with blossoms right away.
Plant a tree, however, and plan to be patient. It may take years before the rewards from a newly planted tree – shade, structural beauty and even fruit – are delivered. And that’s what makes planting a tree so meaningful – you’re planting, and planning, for the future.
Lakes and Hills Garden Club, in partnership with the city of Mount Dora, will do just that on Friday, April 28, which is national Arbor Day.
At 10 a.m., a southern live oak will be planted at Foress Park at 1550 East 9th Avenue, two blocks east of Unser, in a spot selected by the city’s horticulturalist, Bob Austin.
This city park has a large parking lot that needs a shade tree in the future. Southern live oaks are one of the broadest spreading tree species. In maturity, they can reach 80 feet in height and span more than 60 feet horizontally.
The ceremony is open to all. The program is very short, with only a handful of speakers, and offers the opportunity to shovel dirt on the newly planted native tree, according to organizers.
Mount Dora is one of 3,600 communities across America designated as a Tree City USA. Trees add ambiance and shade, soil erosion, habitat for animals and birds and a way to purify our air. One mature tree can absorb 48 pounds of carbon dioxide each year while giving off oxygen.
Lakes and Hills Garden Club is a service-based organization that provides scholarships for Wekiva summer camp focusing on ecology as well as a college assistance program for a selected University of Florida student. The club also does beautification projects including planting and tending foliage, tidying up city parks and teaching youth to be good stewards to the environment. A current project involves club members mentoring students at Round Lake Charter School throughout the school year.
The club also is part of the Monarch Butterfly project. Many butterfly attracting plants have been planted in key locations. This targeted gardening enhances the butterfly processes. Club members are educated and encouraged to use their gardens on behalf of Monarchs.
The garden club and Mount Dora partnership for Arbor Day began in 1952.
Garden membership is $35 per year, with meetings October through May, mostly on the second Tuesday morning of the month. For more information, contact Betsy Rice, membership chair, at 352-460-7133 or visit www.lakesandhillsgardenclub.com.