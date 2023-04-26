Brent Frazier, principal at Umatilla High School, has been named the 2023 Florida Principal of the Year. The announcement was made by Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr., during last week’s the Florida Board of Education meeting in Tallahassee.
He was named one of three finalists for Principal of the Year on April 6. The other two finalists were Dr. Christine Wilson, principal of Orange Grove Elementary School in Pinellas County, and Kasie Windfelder, principal of Navarre High School in Santa Rosa County.
According to the school district, under Frazier’s leadership, Umatilla High School improved 168 points – from 375 to 543, which earned the school a “B” grade from the state for the 2021-2022 school year.
“It was by far the largest increase in Lake County and, surely, one of the largest in the state – and this was Mr. Frazier’s first year as a high school principal!” Lake County Schools Superintendent Diane Kornegay wrote in a letter of recommendation to the Florida Department of Education.
During that same year, Frazier increased access to advanced coursework across student subgroups by expanding the Cambridge AICE program to offer college level courses to all students. The number of AICE exams given at Umatilla High School in 2021-2022 increased more than 600%, jumping to 359 from 48 the previous year. The school-wide pass rate was 58%.
Also in 2021-2022, he oversaw an increase in acceleration opportunities in career and technical education (CTE) by increasing the number of industry certification tests given. Industry certifications earned by Umatilla High School students increased 27%, jumping to 143 in 2021-2022 from 108 the previous year.
Frazier then launched an engineering pathway for the 2022-2023 school year intended to allow Umatilla High School students to gain experience in aerospace, civil and mechanical engineering, and earn industry certification with commercial drones through their agriculture classes.
Frazier has been an educator for 21 years. Before becoming principal at Umatilla High, he spent three years as a middle school principal at Umatilla Middle School. Previously, he was an assistant principal, an instructional dean and a middle school teacher.