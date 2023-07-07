High school students from the five high schools in North Lake County looking to enroll in the Health Sciences Collegiate Academy can now participate in a new Leesburg Campus cohort.
The Health Sciences Collegiate Academy (HSCA) offers an innovative program design that you can only find in Lake County. Through a partnership with Lake County Schools and other charter high schools, Lake-Sumter State College, and hospital partners such as Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and AdventHealth Waterman, students gain real-world experiences while pursuing their high school diploma and a STEM-focused associate’s degree.
“Lake-Sumter State College and our HSCA partners are excited to achieve our goal of expanding the HSCA experience to North Lake County,” said Dr. Heather Bigard, president of Lake-Sumter State College. “Hosting a full cohort of students on the Leesburg campus affords us the opportunity to increase enrollment in this unique and rewarding acceleration program. Students who complete the HSCA program graduate high school with their associate degree and are two years ahead of their peers. More importantly, however, they also have a much clearer direction for their career path.”
Students going into the 11th grade next year at Eustis, Leesburg, Mount Dora, Tavares or Umatilla high schools are eligible to apply for the program in North Lake.
“We are looking for students who want something different from the traditional high school experience,” says Hugh Hermann, director of the HSCA program. “Students with an unweighted GPA of 3.0 or higher and a strong interest in pursuing a career in health care or any STEM field would make a great fit for the HSCA program.”
Additionally, HSCA students can still participate in extracurricular activities at their home high school, including athletics, band, homecoming and prom.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts that job growth within Central Florida will grow twice as fast as the national average over the next five years, and careers in health care will be a key driver for the growth in Lake County.
Students and parents who would like to learn more about the HSCA program in North Lake can attend an online information session. Dates and details are available at www.lssc.edu/hsca.
North Lake students currently enrolled in the HSCA on the College’s South Lake Campus will have the option to continue there for their senior year or transfer to the Leesburg Campus.