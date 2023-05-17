The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Veozah (fezolinetant), an oral medication for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms, also known as hot flashes, caused by menopause, to Astellas Pharma US, Inc.
Menopause is a normal, natural change in a woman’s life when her body slowly produces less of the hormones estrogen and progesterone. Her period stops during the transition, usually between ages 45 and 55. Hot flashes occur in around 80% of menopausal women and can include periods of sweating, flushing and chills lasting for several minutes.
Veozah works by binding to and blocking the activities of the neurokinin 3 (NK3) receptor, which plays a role in the brain’s regulation of body temperature. It is not a hormone. It targets the neural activity which causes hot flashes during menopause.
“Hot flashes as a result of menopause can be a serious physical burden on women and impact their quality of life,” said Janet Maynard, M.D., M.H.S., director of the Office of Rare Diseases, Pediatrics, Urologic and Reproductive Medicine, in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “The introduction of a new molecule to treat moderate to severe menopausal hot flashes will provide an additional safe and effective treatment option for women.”