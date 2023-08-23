The Trout Lake Nature Center and its boardwalk are both available for visitors to enjoy, after the boardwalk received a fresh new look and the center was closed for five days earlier this month for programming preparation.
While boardwalk restoration efforts were paused for several years due to the pandemic, the center officially finished rebuilding and improving the more than 20-year-old boardwalk with the help of generous donors, the center said. The project finished six weeks early.
“Over the many years of use, approximately 380,000 people have taken the boardwalk to access Trout Lake to learn about marshes, aquatic insects and critters, participate in water quality sampling, and enjoy nature,” the center said in a news release. “It is an important part of TLNC’s education programs and almost every visitor walks the boardwalk. Improvements were made as part of the renovation to expand and relocate Dragonfly Point – one of the group’s teaching areas – replace the decking with composite or recycled plastic boards, extend the boardwalk to avoid flooding and reduce the slope to increase accessibility.”
Aug. 11, eggs in an alligator nest by the boardwalk began to hatch.
“We closed this portion of the boardwalk for the weekend to give the mother gator and babies time to hatch and find safe places to be,” the center posted on Facebook. It is now open to visitors, and “when you travel down the boardwalk, you can see the gator nest and probably some of the newly hatched babies along with momma gator.”
Regular events at the center include chair yoga Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and mat yoga Fridays at 2 p.m., along with First Saturday Birding with expert birder Bob Wexler the first Saturday of each month, 8 a.m. on Sept. 2.
In addition, the Friday Night Naturalist program scheduled Sept. 15 will feature Marty Proctor, a Dark Skies enthusiast and advocate, who will explain how light pollution is affecting natural systems and human communities, 6:30 p.m. Monthly, the program welcomes scientists, nature lovers, storytellers and environmentalist to speak on a wide variety of topics. Although some topics appeal more to adults, children are always welcome.
Trout Lake Nature Center hours are 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1–4 p.m. on Sunday. Non-members pay a $5/vehicle entry fee.
The 230-acre nature center is located at 520 East CR 44, Eustis.
For more information, email tlnc.director@gmail.com, visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.