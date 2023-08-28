Our office has been getting a lot of calls about suspected palm diseases. While there are many diseased to look out for, first be sure to fertilize your palms properly. Many nutrient deficiencies resemble palm diseases.
The best fertilizer for palms, and turf around palms, is 8-2-12 +4. This formulation includes the micronutrients needed for Florida palms often missing from other palm fertilizer formulations.
If you have been fertilizing your palms as directed on the package, but you still see a decline, you may have a disease. It is important to be certain that you have a disease before removing your palm. There are six major diseases that you need to know about. The No. 1 way to prevent palm diseases is to regularly sanitize your tools.
Phytophthora bud rot
Caused by the fungus Phytophthora palmivora, this can be spread by wind, water or spores in the soil.
Leaves turn light green to brown, no new leaves form and the bud/center spear pulls out easily. Old leaves stay green until they naturally drop, which can make the palm appear healthy for months, then suddenly you notice what seems like a rapid health decline.
Unless you can catch this early, the palm will likely die. If you suspect this disease, you need a laboratory analysis of the plant to confirm the diagnosis and get the appropriate fungicide.
Thielaviopsis trunk rot
Caused by the fungus Thielaviopsis paradoxa, this disease impacts the upper portion of the trunk and bud. As it moves into the trunk, the palm dies. Symptoms include lower leaves wilting and dying prematurely and stem bleeding. The bleeding has a fermented fruit smell.
Palms often appear healthy until the trunk fails with little to no notice. Spores occur in the soil and can enter through wounds.
There is not preventative fungicide for this disease, and it is usually fatal. The best option to reduce the chance to get your palm getting this disease is to reduce wounds on your palm. Most palm wounds come from pruning. Each time you cut a frond off, you create a wound.
Do not over-prune the palm. Wait until leaves are fully brown before trimming and keep the bottom leaves at 3 and 9 o’clock. Remove any dead trees and do not compost or mulch the plant. Dispose of it to reduce the spread of the disease.
Ganoderma butt rot
This is a fatal disease. Caused by the fungus Ganoderma zonatum, this disease takes root in the lower part of the trunk.
You will see wilting and leaf discoloration. You may see fungal fruiting bodies in the lower part of the trunk. Remove immediately if you see the fungal fruiting bodies or otherwise confirm the condition.
Do not plant another palm in the area, as fungal spores remain active in the soil. With all palm removals, remove the stump and roots. This disease can establish on stumps and spread to nearby palms. The good news is this does not infect other plants, so any non-palm plant is an acceptable replacement.
Fusarium wilt
If you thought this disease was also caused by a fungus, you would be right. The culprit is the fungus Fusarium oxysporum f. sp. Palmarum. Also persisting in the soil, this obstructs the ability of the palm to uptake water. Death is quick in palms, often within two to three months.
Sometimes confused with lethal bronzing, which I will get into later.
The spear leaf is the last to die, and the overall appearance is like the palm suffered significant freeze damage. Early on, this disease can be identified by the rachis turning brown on one side. Spread by birds, insects and pruning tools, this disease has no cure. Remove and dispose of all palm parts. Replace with a non-host palm. Susceptible palms include queen palms, Mexican fan palms, Canary Island date palms and Washingtonian palms.
Rachis blight
This disease does not have a single fungal pathogen, but many. Typically infecting the oldest leaves of older palms, it moves up the canopy.
The key issue here is seeing one side of the leaf turning brown, while the other stays green. In this case, the sides are left to right. The rachis (leaf stem) looks similar to fusarium wilt, with one side turning brown. Get a confirmed diagnosis, then use fungicides to reduce infections on new growth. Remove infected leaves and sanitize tools between cuts.
There is no cure, but the good news is this rarely kills the palm – unlike every other disease of concern in this article.
Lethal bronzing
Caused by a Phytoplam bacterium, lethal bronzing has been moving up the state and is firmly planted in Lake County, as well as 20 other Florida counties. Preventative treatments are available.
It is spread by insects and unsanitized pruning tools. Four to five months after the initial infection, you start to see symptoms. Once this stage occurs, it takes two to three months for systems to start collapsing.
Flowers’ inflorescence becomes necrotic. Leaf discoloration begins with older leaves, gradually moving to younger leaves. The final stage is the collapse of the center spear.
Once you have a confirmed diagnosis, remove the palm and stump as soon as possible. If you are concerned about your palms, you can preventatively treat them by injecting ions of oxytetracyline HCI (OTC) every three to four months for at least two years as a preventative.
Jamie Daugherty is the residential horticulture agent of the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension office based in Tavares. Questions? Email lakemg@ifas.ufl.edu or call 352-343-4101.
