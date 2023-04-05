PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Tavares, the first of its kind in Florida, will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house with tours April 12, 3–7 p.m.
Scheduled to be present for the ribbon-cutting are the Tavares Chamber of Commerce, Congressman Daniel Webster and representatives of PAM Health, LLC.
PAM Health is based in Enola, Pennsylvania. The Tavares hospital is the company’s first rehabilitation hospital in the state.
“We continue to expand our services throughout Florida as we identify the need for the type of high-quality, patient-focused care that PAM Health is known for,” said Anthony Misitano, PAM Health founder, chairman and CEO, in a news release.
The hospital features 42 private rooms, both inpatient and outpatient services, and state-of-the-art equipment including an Activities of Daily Living suite and a large-scale ambulation track of surfaces to help with steps.
This facility specializes in treatment of stroke, amputation, traumatic brain injury, Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord injury and neurological disorders. Specialties also include physical and occupational therapy, speech-language pathology and respiratory therapy.
A physical medicine and rehabilitation physician directs the hospital’s rehabilitation program, and staff members are medical specialists focused on rehabilitation techniques and procedures.
PAM Health has more than 70 hospitals and outpatient facilities in 17 states, including PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Jacksonville and PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Sarasota. PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Jupiter is scheduled to open soon, and in January, the company announced that it planned to build a 42-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Wesley Chapel, as well, with a goal of opening there in early 2024.
The specialized rehabilitation hospital is located at 1730 Mayo Drive, Tavares. For more information, call 352-525-3015. Visit www.pamhealth.com.