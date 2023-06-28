Interested in helping curb an invasive species that’s been wreaking havoc in south Florida for years? Online registration for the 2023 Florida Python Challenge® is now open.
Participants will have the chance to win a share of more than $30,000 in prizes while removing invasive Burmese pythons from the wild. The 10-day competition for professional and novice snake hunters will run August 4–13.
“There is nowhere in the world like America’s Everglades, and we need to continue to protect and restore this national treasure. Removing invasive pythons from across the Greater Everglades Ecosystem is absolutely critical, and we must do everything we can to combat this invasive species,” said South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) Governing Board Member “Alligator Ron” Bergeron.
The event, which is hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and South Florida Water Management District, features an ultimate grand prize of $10,000 sponsored by Inversa Leathers. There is also a prize of $7,500 for the grand prize runner up, sponsored by the Bergeron Everglades Foundation.
Last year, the contest resulted in the removal of 231 Burmese pythons from the Everglades, more than double those removed in 2020. Nearly 1,000 people from 32 states, Canada and Latvia registered to take part in the 10-day competition in 2022, according to the governor’s press office.
In addition to python removal opportunities on 25 commission-managed lands which are available year-round, pythons can be humanely killed on private lands at any time with landowner permission – no permit or hunting license required. The FWC encourages people to remove and humanely kill pythons from private lands whenever possible, the governor’s press office said in a news release.
Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and negatively impact native wildlife. This invasive species is found primarily in and around the Everglades ecosystem in south Florida where they prey on birds, mammals, and other reptiles. A female Burmese python may lay 50 to 100 eggs at a time.
Since 2000, more than 18,000 Burmese pythons have been reported to the FWC as removed from the environment. For more information, visit MyFWC.com/Python.
Visit https://flpythonchallenge.org to register for the challenge, take the required online training, view optional training opportunities, and learn more about Burmese pythons and the unique Everglades ecosystem.