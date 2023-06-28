Mount Dora, FL (32757)

Today

Mostly cloudy early followed by heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. High 89F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.