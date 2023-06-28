Lake Pointe Academy has successfully created a Certified Schoolyard Habitat® through the National Wildlife Federation’s (NWF) Garden for Wildlife program.
The Lake County public school has joined with over 5,000 schools nationwide that have transformed their schoolyards into thriving wildlife habitats that provide essential elements needed by all wildlife – natural food sources, clean water, cover and places to raise young. The habitat also serves as an outdoor education site where students can engage in cross-curricular learning in a hands-on way.
Their Certified Wildlife Habitat® is also part of the Million Pollinator Garden Challenge, a national effort to restore critical habitat for pollinators.
“We are excited to have another school join our growing list of more than 5,000 certified Schoolyard Habitats. Kids can now personally experience nature through hands-on learning in an outdoor environment,” said Liz Soper, director of K-12 Programs for National Wildlife Federation, America’s largest conservation organization.
“As an E-STEM school, we are excited to expand our educational environment to include the garden. Providing hands-on learning opportunities in an outdoor setting will help our students experience practical applications for the classroom curriculum,” said Katie Van Beek, assistant principal of the Clermont school.
The Lake Pointe Academy Wildlife Garden has been cultivated for the past two years by the school’s Environmental Club and the Parent Teacher Student Association. Over 95% of the garden is Florida native plants, which provides an opportunity to teach students about native plants versus non-native versus invasive. Native plants were used to attract butterflies, including monarchs and giant swallowtail. Seeds and berry plants attract birds, including the blue jay, which is the school mascot.
To complement the native plants, the garden showcases a range of unique species, including broom sedge, starry rosinweed, Florida tickseed, greater tickseed, soft hair coneflower, pineland lantana, anise hyssop, stokes aster, black-eyed Susan, Carolina jessamine, scarlet sage, coral honeysuckle, swamp rose, marsh hibiscus, red buckeye and beach sunflower. Each plant has been thoughtfully chosen to thrive in this specific ecosystem, ensuring a year-round spectacle of blooms and fragrance.
Water sources include a small pond. No fertilizers are used in the garden, which is another benefit of using native plants. Once established, the plants are drought tolerant and do not need fertilizer or much watering to thrive in this climate and soil. The garden also provides the opportunity for our students to learn about sustainability practices such as water conservation and soil conservation.
As the garden progresses, Lake Point Academy looks forward to incorporating an E-STREAM (Environmental-Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, and Math) teaching philosophy to help connect students to Florida wildlife.