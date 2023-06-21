Renee Burke, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Mount Dora, is supporting Triangle Elementary School once again by using her office as a drop-off location for a school supply drive.
Local residents can help support this effort through Aug. 4 by bringing items to the Edward Jones branch office, located at 4701 N. Highway 19A, Suite 2, in Mount Dora.
Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
Edward Jones and its associates cannot accept monetary donations of any kind.
Questions? Call 352-357-2282.