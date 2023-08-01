Lake County Schools is encouraging students to download the P3 Campus app to help keep their schools safe in the new school year.
The app has reporting categories ranging from academic honest and alcohol usage, to bullying and assault. Students, parents and community members can use the app to submit secure and anonymous safety concerns, according to the developer.
“P3 Campus technology also allows for real-time anonymous chat and push notifications between law enforcement, school officials, and the one making the report to promote collaboration, communication, and accountability,” it says.
In addition, anonymous tips can be given by calling 800-423-TIPS.